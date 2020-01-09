by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A call to a home in Elk River has led to the arrest of two people.
Police initially responded to the home in the 17100 block of Nixon Court at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 6 on a report of people pounding on the front door. As police were responding, dispatch advised them that the parties pounding on the door were armed and “had malicious intent,” according to the police report.
When police arrived, a 1996 Cadillac was leaving the area. The vehicle was stopped and a firearm found during a vehicle search.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the driver, a 26-year-old St. Paul man, was eventually arrested for controlled substance violations and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A passenger, a 40-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman, was arrested for providing a false name to police and for warrants out of Ramsey, Washington and Winona counties, Kluntz said.
Traffic stop could lead to other problems
After police stopped a blue Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations, the officer detected the odor of burned marijuana in the vehicle.
The stop was made at 3:26 a.m. Jan. 5 at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River.
Kluntz said during a search of the vehicle, an e-cigarette device was located which contained suspected THC.
THC is the acronym for the word tetrahydrocannabinol.
THC is believed to be the main ingredient that produces marijuana’s psychoactive or mind-altering effect, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Charges are pending the lab report on the contents, Kluntz said.
The occupants in the vehicle were two Otsego men, one 53 and the other, 58.
She’s getting pizzas she didn’t order
An ex-boyfriend in Florida is suspected of harassing his ex-girlfriend in Elk River by ordering pizzas and having them sent to her home with instructions to collect payment upon delivery.
The 16-year-old girl contacted police on Jan. 2 after receiving three separate pizza orders totaling about $200 so far that night.
The suspect is a 17-year-old boy in Cape Coral, Florida.
An attempt to reach him by phone was unsuccessful because the number had been disconnected. Police advised the girl to report back to them if the issue persists or other police action is necessary.
