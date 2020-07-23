by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The owner of a house in Elk River that is vacant and listed for sale reported to police on July 17 that it was fraudulently advertised as a rental property, Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said. The home’s owner, a 48-year-old St. Michael man, believed that the suspect used photos and a description of the property from legitimate home sales websites to make the ad, which was listed on Craigslist. He was concerned that someone may place a down payment on the home, believing it was for rent. He had also contacted Craigslist about the matter.
The home is located in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
Two paddle boards reported stolen
Two paddle boards with paddles were reported missing from a home in the 11000 block of 207th Avenue in Elk River.
The theft occurred between July 17 and July 20. The items are worth $750.
Bike taken from front yard in Elk River
A bike was stolen from the front yard of a home in the 18000 block of Macon Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on July 20.
Driver faces drug paraphernalia citation
Kluntz said an Elk River man, 18, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer observed his vehicle cross the fog line and initiate a lane change without signaling. The officer detected the odor of marijuana after stopping the vehicle in the 16800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River at 10:35 p.m. July 18.
A vehicle search turned up a glass marijuana pipe with residue in it and multiple containers for THC vape cartridges.
Non-operational brake light leads to stop
A Minneapolis woman, 19, was cited for driving after suspension and driving after cancellation after police stopped her vehicle for having a non-operational brake light. The stop was made at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River at 10:43 p.m. July 17.
Speeding driver gets a DWI
A Big Lake woman, 28, was arrested for DWI after police stopped her vehicle for speeding in the 20000 block of Highway 169 in Elk River.
The stop was made at 9:48 p.m. July 19.
Three injured in three-car crash
Police cited a Plymouth man, 71, for failure to yield after a three-car crash in Elk River, Kluntz said.
Three people were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for evaluation.
The crash happened at 6:25 a.m. July 17 at 181st Avenue and Cleveland Street.
Lane change results in crash; two injured
Two people were injured when their vehicle made contact with a semi on Highway 169 at Highway 10 in Elk River.
They were heading north on Highway 169 in a GMC Acadia. When the driver of the Acadia attempted to change lanes in front of a semi, it caused the semi to make contact with the Acadia, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The mishap was reported at 12:29 p.m. July 17.
The driver of the Acadia, Ronald Svedjan, 80, of Pine Island and his passenger, Mary Svedjan, 78, also of Pine Island, were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the semi, Jeffrey Steichen, 46, of St. Cloud, was not injured. All three were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol reported.
