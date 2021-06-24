Electrical wiring cut or pulled out; some bolts were missing
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Damage to three pieces of equipment set up in the northeast corner of Highway 10 and Oxford Avenue in Elk River was reported to police June 21.
The equipment was described as a crusher, a screener, and a conveyor with a scale. All of it had electrical wiring cut or pulled out and some bolts were missing, according to the police report. The owner of the equipment is Doboszenski and Sons Inc. out of Loretto.
Damage was estimated at around $2,000.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
Equipment stolen at 181st and Trott Brook Parkway
Several pieces of landscaping and construction tools and equipment were reported stolen from a locked storage trailer at 181st Avenue and Trott Brook Parkway in Elk River. The tools and equipment are worth an estimated $4,164.
The theft was reported to police on June 21. Police are investigating, Gacke said.
Bicyclist collides with teen test driving a vehicle
A teenager who was testing driving a vehicle was involved in a collision with a bicyclist in Elk River.
The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. June 20 at 193rd Avenue and Dodge Street.
The driver of the vehicle, a silver Nissan Rogue, was a 16-year-old-Eagan girl, Gacke said. The bicyclist was an 18-year-old Elk River woman.
“The driver was taking the vehicle out for a test drive with her mother as a passenger in the vehicle,” Gacke said. “Information obtained at the scene indicated that the driver did stop for the stop sign, but then began into the intersection before it was clear, at which time the bicyclist struck the side of the vehicle. There were non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.”
The Nissan Rogue was northbound on Dodge and the bicyclist was westbound on 193rd at the time of the crash. The bicyclist was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, according to the police report.
Males were leaping off school onto mats
Three large red gymnastics-type mats were found on the basketball court on the west side of Meadowvale Elementary School, 12701 Elk Lake Rd., in Elk River.
The mats were approximately two feet thick and 12 feet long but had no markings on them.
Surveillance footage showed three males climbing onto the roof and jumping off onto the mats at around 12:30 a.m. June 22.
Gacke said they are waiting for surveillance video images that can provide an opportunity to possibly identify the three males.
Burned belt in fan caused smoke
Smoke was reported by a neighbor coming from the roof of an unoccupied home in the 200 block of 1st Street in Elk River at 5:21 p.m. June 21.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and located a burned belt in an exhaust fan, according to the police report.
The fire department dealt with the issue and secured the home.
Driver who hit parked car located
Police responded to Highway 169 in Elk River at around 9:30 p.m. June 16 to watch for a vehicle that reportedly hit a parked vehicle at Rockwoods in Otsego. Police located the vehicle northbound on Highway 169 near 193rd Avenue and stopped it. The driver showed signs of impairment, according to the police report.
The 61-year-old Becker man was arrested.
‘Rabid’ fox reportedly tried to attack people
Police were dispatched to the 19000 block of Industrial Boulevard in Elk River at 7:53 p.m. June 21 on a report of a “rabid” fox that attempted to attack several people.
A community service officer checked the surrounding area on foot and was unable to locate the fox, but advised the people involved to call back if the fox showed up again.
There were no reported injuries. Gacke said the fox was never located.
Police arrest man found behind business
A 39-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested after police responded to a report of suspicious males pulling on the doors of a business in the 500 block of Freeport Avenue in Elk River at 8:48 p.m. June 16.
Officers located one male behind the business holding paraphernalia and controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to jail.
Needles found after vehicle stopped
Police arrested a 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man June 16.
An officer had been conducting an unrelated traffic stop near Highway 10 and Adams Street in Elk River when the man’s vehicle crossed onto the shoulder behind the patrol vehicle before correcting. Other improper driving behavior was also observed.
The vehicle was stopped at around 11:30 p.m. June 16, and the officer observed hypodermic needle caps and other suspicious items. A search of the vehicle turned up a large number of needles, some with dark liquid residue inside. The driver was found to be impaired.
Driver showed signs of impairment by narcotic
Police arrested a 32-year-old Blaine man after a traffic stop at Twin Lakes Road and 181st Avenue just after midnight, June 21.
The driver showed signs of impairment by a narcotic. A search warrant was executed to collect a blood sample.
Signs of intoxication lead to arrest
A 33-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for crossing over the fog line and detected signs of intoxication. The stop was made at Highway 10 and Highway 169 in Elk River at 12:34 a.m. June 17.
