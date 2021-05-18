by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The driver of a suspicious vehicle that was parked up on the curb is facing a DWI.
Police had been called to the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River at 11:19 p.m. May 9 to check on the vehicle. They found it parked on a sidewalk/patio area next to a playground. The truck was running and still in drive, with a male passed out behind the wheel.
“(Police) made contact with driver, who was extremely intoxicated. Driver nearly fell when he got out and officers had to hold onto him to prevent him from falling,” according to the police report.
Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police arrested a 52-year-old Coon Rapids man for DWI.
Wrong-way truck stuck on median
A white box truck was reportedly going eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 10 before getting stuck on the median near Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
The incident was reported to police at 6:49 a.m. May 10. The Minnesota State Patrol handled it..
He feels seat belt law conflicts with 14th Amendment
A man pulled over in Elk River for not wearing a seat belt expressed concern about the law infringing on his rights.
“The driver admitted that he was not wearing the belt and explained that he was upset with the seat belt law and its conflict with the 14th Amendment,” according to the police report.
Police cited the 59-year-old Elk River man for failing to wear a seat belt.
The incident happened in the 18000 block of Gary Street shortly before 2 p.m. May 11.
Man turns himself in at police department
A man accused of domestic assault turned himself in at the Elk River Police Department.
The assault had been reported at 12:31 a.m. May 11.
Kluntz said the suspect, a 21-year-old Elk River man, was not at the scene when police arrived.
About 8:15 a.m. that same day, he turned himself in to police. He was transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Man arrested for DWI after complaint
Police arrested a 56-year-old Elk River man for DWI after officers responded to Highway 10 and Main Street for a traffic complaint. The registered owner of the vehicle involved in the complaint was found behind the wheel of a truck in a driveway and showing signs of impairment.
The incident happened shortly before midnight May 6.
Car hauler trailer reported stolen
A car hauler trailer was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 18000 block of Line Avenue in Elk River May 8.
The trailer is a black 2002 20-foot PJ car hauler with a wood bed, custom-covered winch and tuck-in ramps.
