by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Ramsey woman, 24, lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch and hit a power pole after looking at a text message on her phone.
She was traveling south on Cleveland Street in Elk River when the crash occurred shortly after noon Oct. 10.
The driver told police she was traveling the speed limit when she picked up her phone to look at a text message. “Driver stated she only glanced at her phone for a second, then lost control of her vehicle,” according to the police report. The crash caused severe damage to the front and underside of the vehicle.
The driver sustained minor injuries from the air bag deployment.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said she was cited for a wireless communication device violation.
Wanted man found in garage attic
Police arrested a man in a garage attic in Elk River after being asked to assist bail bonds agents at a home in the 19000 block of Baldwin Street in Elk River.
Kluntz said a Coon Rapids man, 39, was arrested for warrants out of Wright, Hennepin, and Stearns counties. The suspect was transported to Otsego and transferred to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened at 11 p.m. Oct. 9.
Pontoon falls off trailer in roundabout
Three vehicles collided in a rear-end crash in traffic congestion that was caused by a pontoon that fell off its trailer in a roundabout at Twin Lakes Road and Cleveland Street in Elk River.
No one was injured in the three-car crash.
Collins Brothers Towing got the pontoon back on its trailer.
The crash was reported at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 7. The mishap involving the pontoon had been reported at 4:04 p.m.
RV trailer stolen from business
Elk River RV, 15634 Edison St., reported the theft of an RV trailer owned by a Roseville woman. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 12.
Chevy Trailblazer engulfed in flames
Authorities were called to a parking lot at Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 13, where a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was on fire. Shortly after police arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed. The fire department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Kluntz said the driver, a 47-year-old Burnsville man, was cited for driving without a license.
Tools, and fishing equipment taken
Tools and fishing equipment were stolen from a truck bed of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Main Street in Elk River. The theft was reported at 10:16 a.m. Oct. 13 and had occurred during the night.
Loaded gun under seat leads to charge
An Elk River man, 40, with a loaded handgun under the front seat of his vehicle was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit and DWI after he stopped to ask a police officer for directions.
The officer was handling another call in the 19000 block of Evans Street in Elk River at 10:26 p.m. Oct. 10 when the suspect pulled into the parking lot, rolled down his truck’s window and asked the officer how to get to a bait store.
The man had bloodshot, watery eyes and the officer detected the heavy odor of alcohol from within the vehicle, according to the police report.
The man was arrested. Police unloaded the gun and placed it into evidence.
Turkey hits vehicle, cracks windshield
A turkey hit a vehicle as it traveled in Elk River, causing a crack in the windshield. An Elk River woman, 34, was traveling south on Elk Lake Road near Ranch Road at 8:22 a.m. Oct. 13 when the bird flew out and struck her 2004 Honda CRV.
Fleeing carjacking suspect doesn’t make it to Elk River
Elk River officers responded to various entry points on the east end of Elk River at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 8 for a pursuit near the eastern city limits that involved a carjacking suspect attempting to elude law enforcement.
The suspect never made it into Elk River and was ultimately apprehended by Anoka County law enforcement, according to the police report.
Thief steals fishing poles, tents from car
Camping and fishing equipment worth $220 was stolen from a vehicle parked overnight in the lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported at 7:59 a.m. Oct. 8. Taken were an Ugly Stick fishing pole, a Berkley Hot Rod fishing pole, two children’s fishing poles, two camping tents, CDs and change.
Scam: Man told to send $100 to get $8,000 ‘prize’
An Elk River man, 85, reported that he fell victim to an internet scam by sending $100 via money order to receive an $8,000 “prize.”
The fraud was reported to police on Oct. 7.
Catalytic converters cut off two vehicles
Central Auto Repair in Elk River reported that two catalytic converters had been cut off vehicles over the weekend of Oct. 2-4.
The theft was noticed and reported on Oct. 7.
The business is located at 10908 171st Ave.
Political signs reported stolen
Four Trump/Pence political signs were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 11 and had happened the previous night.
A second person reported the theft of a political sign from the same area, also on the same night.
