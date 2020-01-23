by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A catalyic converter has been stolen from Central Lutheran Church’s van.
The theft was reported Jan. 15 and occurred sometime in the three weeks prior.
Central Lutheran is located at 1103 School St., Elk River.
Man reports losing money to ‘escort’
Police are investigating a complaint involving an “escort.”
A Big Lake man, 47, told police he had gone to 1227 School St. in Elk River to meet an “escort” he found on a web site. According to the police report, he gave the 22-year-old woman money for services, but an unidentified male told him he needed to leave and he never got his money back.
The man reported the theft to police on Jan. 21.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police are investigating the matter.
Caller says he’s from the IRS and the DEA
An Elk River man, 61, reported a fraud attempt to police on Jan. 21.
The man said that he had received a phone call from a unknown party saying that they were the IRS and DEA and that he was in trouble and had fines. The man knew the call was fraudulent and did not give any information to the caller and told them he was contacting local authorities regarding their scam.
Police advised him that this was a common tactic used by suspects trying to get personal information or money from people over the phone and that the information would be documented.
