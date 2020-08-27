Burglar hits SBR Automotive
SBR Automotive in Elk River has been burglarized.
Police responded to the business at 269 Carson Ave. at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 22 after an alarm company reported an alarm covering office motion. Police found that a window next to the main entrance had been shattered. Officers checked the business and no one was inside, but there were signs it had been burglarized.
Two nights later, a steel parts room door on the north side of the building was damaged.
The damage was estimated at approximately $600 and is suspected to have been caused by someone attempting to pry open the door, according to the police report.
That incident was reported to police on Aug. 25 and is believed to have occurred overnight.
Two vehicles stolen in separate incidents
Two vehicles have been stolen from driveways in Elk River.
The first theft was reported at 5:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 19000 block of Carson Street. The victim had the keys for the vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox.
The second theft was reported at 7:47 a.m. Aug. 25. In that case, a vehicle was stolen overnight from a driveway in the 10000 block of Twin Lakes Parkway in Elk River. The vehicle was unlocked and the key fob may have been inside it.
Bomb squad checks out device in park
The Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad responded to Camp Cozy Park in Elk River after a man mowing the grass found a possible improvised explosive device.
Elk River Police were initially called to the park at 18800 Waco St. at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 22. The device was a metal pipe, capped on both ends with a fuse appearing to come out of one end. A responding officer found that the fuse was not connected to the device. He took photos of it and contacted a technician with the Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad. Bomb squad technicians then responded and used a remote detonation charge to open the device. The interior of the pipe was empty. The device was disposed of by the Minneapolis Police Department.
Lock-picking thief got into garage
A suspect used a lock-picking device to gain entry to an apartment complex in Elk River.
Police were called Aug. 25 after a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the underground garage of the complex in the 17000 block of Twin Lakes Road.
Video footage showed a female using a lock-picking device to gain entry to the building. She was then seen driving a dark-colored SUV with no license plates into the underground garage, where she looked at vehicles before leaving the garage in the SUV.
Check stolen from mailbox is cashed
A check stolen from a mailbox in Otsego has been cashed at a local bank.
The forgery was reported on Aug. 25 by First Bank, 19157 Freeport St., Elk River.
The bank reported that a female cashed the check on Aug. 20 that turned out to be stolen.
Stop Sticks end pursuit in Princeton
Three people in a Toyota SUV that fled police in Elk River were eventually apprehended after the Princeton Police Department deployed Stop Sticks at the Highway 95 interchange.
A St. Paul woman, 31, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle. Two passengers, a New Hope man, 29, and a Minneapolis man, 37, were arrested for outstanding warrants and controlled substance charges.
An Elk River police officer had initially tried to stop the vehicle after observing the driver fail to stop for a stop sign at 193rd Avenue and Xavier Street at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
The driver did not stop, heading north on Highway 169. Stop Sticks were deployed by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, but the driver avoided them. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office then pursued the vehicle as it continued north on Highway 169 until it was stopped by the Stop Sticks in Princeton.
Trump sign stolen, others left alone
Someone stole a Trump political sign from a yard in the 1000 block of Main Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Aug. 24.
Several other political signs were left in the yard; only the Trump sign was taken.
Utility trailer reported stolen in Elk River
A utility trailer was reported stolen from Superior Steel in Elk River on Aug. 19 or 20. The theft was reported to police on Aug. 26.
The business is located at 11110 Industrial Circle.
Metal stake hits gas line in Elk River
An Elk River man putting a metal stake into the ground hit a gas line in the 11000 block of 192nd Court in Elk River.
Police and fire departments from Elk River were called there at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 22 and blocked off the area due to the amount of gas leaking. CenterPoint Energy responded to fix the line.
Phone callers try to get money, Social Security number
An Elk River man, 91, reported receiving a phone call from someone saying he needed to give them $6,000 because his granddaughter was in trouble with the government. The man did not give the caller any money and reported it to police on Aug. 25.
Officers advised him that it was a scam and to hang up if the person called back. Police determined that the caller’s number originated in Canada.
In another phone scam, an Elk River man, 23, reported on Aug. 21 that he was contacted by a caller claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service who wanted his Social Security number to clear up some money laundering issues. The man did not give out any information and contacted police, who told him he did the right thing.
Gift cards, camera, tool box stolen
Coins, gift cards, a surveillance camera and a black and yellow tool box containing tools are missing after someone entered a vehicle while it was parked in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Aug. 25.
Thief enters two vehicles in Elk River
Two vehicles were entered in the 10000 block of 185th Avenue in Elk River.
The incidents were reported at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 25. The driver’s side window was smashed on a locked SUV and a garage door opener was missing. Another SUV, this one unlocked, had also been gone through and change was stolen.
Suspect ransacks unlocked garage
An unlocked garage at the Ridgewood Manor apartments in Elk River was ransacked the night of Aug. 23.
Police were called to the complex in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue at 7:03 a.m. Aug. 24.
It wasn’t immediately known if anything was stolen.
Missing purse was washed, not stolen
A purse theft turned out to be a false alarm.
A woman doing laundry in the 500 block of Dodge Avenue in Elk River called police at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 25 to report the theft. It was later discovered that she had mixed her purse in with the laundry and run it through the washing machine.
Bogus call was a ‘swatting hoax’
Police are investigating a “swatting incident” after bogus calls involving homes in Elk River and Fridley.
Elk River Police responded at 11:22 p.m. Aug. 23 to the 20000 block of Gary Street in Elk River after a male called the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, claiming he had killed his mother with a gunshot to the head, was armed with two AR-15 rifles and had deployed two pipe bombs at doors to the home.
While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that Anoka County was actively involved in a similar incident in Fridley and it was possible that the matter was a “swatting hoax,” according to the police report.
Police, meanwhile, established a perimeter around the Elk River home with the assistance of Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers.
“Several attempts were made to contact residents possibly inside. After a short period of time, contact was made and occupants of residence reported they were fine,” according to the police report. They consented to a search of the home, which verified that all was OK.
Kluntz said the case is being investigated along with the Fridley Police Department.
“Swatting” involves deceiving an emergency service into sending a police and emergency service response team to an address by falsely reporting a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or other false report, according to Wikipedia. The term derives from SWAT (special weapons and tactics), a specialized type of police unit.
Would-be shoplifter spooked, leaves
A suspected would-be shoplifter was apparently scared off by an employee at Menards and left without taking anything.
Police were called to an attempted theft at the store at 19521 Evans St. Aug. 23 after a man pushed a cart containing tools into the lumberyard and left it. The man had purchased 10 bars of rebar, but not any tools. He drove into the lumberyard, but did not take the tools or rebar and left empty-handed.
“Loss prevention believed he was spooked by an employee,” according to the police report.
Suspect in Menards thefts active here
A suspect believed to be responsible for stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from multiple Twin Cities Menards stores is also a suspect in a theft in Elk River.
The theft at the Elk River store totaled $65.98 and was reported Aug. 22.
Man arrested for domestic assault
An intoxicated man is accused of allegedly threating to assault his sister-in-law.
Police were called to an address in Elk River at 7:01 p.m. Aug. 21, where they arrested the 43-year-old man for domestic assault.
