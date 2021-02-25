by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Storage businesses in two locations in Elk River were burglarized in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23.
In the first case, police responded to a mini storage business in the 18900 block of York Street at 4:09 a.m. for a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and determined there had been a burglary.
In the second case, an officer on patrol at 5:32 a.m. observed fresh tire tracks and footprints around storage garages in the 11800 block of 191 ½ Avenue. Two unsecured storage garages with cut locks were nearby. No one was located in the units or the area.
In a third incident, a garage burglary was reported to police at 9:12 a.m. Feb. 23. The victim reported that someone broke into his locked garage stall over the past week and stole two generators and ice fishing poles.
The burglary happened in the 300 block of Third Street in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said all three burglaries are probably related.
Driver reporting crime gets his own DWI
An Otsego man got into trouble with the law after reporting that someone broke his vehicle window.
“When the officer arrived to take the report he found signs that the man had been drinking,” Kluntz said.
Police arrested the 58-year-old man for DWI.
He planned to pawn stolen tools for gas
A man accused of taking power tools off a shelf at Menards in Elk River and exiting the store without paying admitted stealing the tools to pawn for gas money, according to the police report.
Kluntz said police cited the Onamia man, 27, with theft and driving without a valid license.
The theft had been reported on Feb. 20.
Two hospitalized after swallowing drugs
Two women who claimed to have swallowed drugs were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after a vehicle was stopped for lane violations and littering.
The stop was made at Highway 10 and Upland Avenue in Elk River at 3:09 a.m. Feb. 20. The women were a 31-year-old Minnetonka resident and a 27-year-old from Big Lake. They were both charged with controlled substance violations, Kluntz said.
Controlled substances were located in the vehicle.
Traffic stop finds man with warrant
A Little Falls man, 28, was taken into custody for a felony warrant and cited for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance after his vehicle was stopped by police.
He was stopped at Main Street and Zane Street in Elk River at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 24 for having a suspended object and driving too fast for the conditions of the roadway.
‘Amazon’ inquiry was bogus
An Elk River man, 64, reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon and needed information to confirm a delivery. He knew it was a scam, did not give out any information and reported it to police Feb. 23 so others would be aware of it and not become a victim of identity theft.
She had lorazepam in her possession
A Forest Lake woman, 21, was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance crimes after she was found to be in possession of 60 lorazepam pills, a Schedule IV narcotic.
She was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Elk River Police shortly after midnight Feb. 23 at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue.
The driver, a Forest Lake man, 22, was cited for driving without a valid license and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Marijuana odor leads to vehicle search
Police arrested a Ramsey man, 18, for DWI and possession of marijuana after an officer observed a vehicle make a right turn from the left lane into a parking lot in the 800 block of Freeport Avenue in Elk River shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 21.
The odor of marijuana led to a vehicle search.
