Someone broke into a vacant home in Elk River and took a 24-by-24-inch stained glass window.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the home, located in the 400 block of Main Street, was recently purchased by the city. The burglary was reported Nov. 26.
Vehicle hits pole, then flees scene
Elk River Police chased a vehicle for a short distance after it left the scene of a crash.
Police were initially alerted at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 of a crash involving a vehicle and a pole near Highway 10 and Upland Avenue. Police located the vehicle near Highway 10 and Highway 101, where it was traveling 91 mph, changing lanes without signaling and driving on the shoulder of the road.
An officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the 17000 block of Highway 10, but the vehicle left the stop location. The officer followed the car past the Kelley Farm Road, where it was traveling 109 mph. The officer quit following the vehicle near 167th Avenue as the pursuit was outside of police department policy and road conditions were becoming slick due to heavy snow.
Kluntz said department policy and accompanying special order provide guidance and restrictions when it comes to pursuing vehicles.
“In this case the officer caught up to the car, tried to stop it, but when the car continued to flee, the officer discontinued the pursuit (turned off their lights and siren, then slowing back down to the speed limit). This situation was not serious enough to warrant the officer continuing to pursue,” Kluntz said.
Trail camera stolen from Elk River park
A Maple Grove man reported the theft of his trail camera from a park in Elk River.
The victim told police he is part of the city park hunt and his trail camera was locked and labeled with his name and permit number.
The theft was reported Nov. 26 from the 20000 block of Elk Lake Road.
Woman attempts to steal $138 in goods
An Elk River woman, 52, allegedly attempted to shoplift $138.75 worth of merchandise from Coborn’s in Elk River.
Police were called to the store at 19425 Evans St. at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 25. Kluntz said she was cited for theft and arrested on a warrant.
