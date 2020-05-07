by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A man wanted on a warrant was arrested April 30 after police found him hiding in a bedroom closet in an Elk River apartment.
Elk River Police had gone to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of 191 1/2 Avenue at 4:16 p.m. to locate the 49-year-old St. Francis man, who was wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.
They received verbal consent to enter an apartment there, where they located the suspect in the closet. He refused verbal commands and was “assisted to the ground for controlled handcuffing and was otherwise detained without incident,” according to the police report. He was transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the man was arrested on the warrant and for obstructing legal process.
Vehicle left for repair in 2019 is stolen
A vehicle that had been brought in to a business for service has been reported stolen.
The victim told police he brought his vehicle to Elk River Tire and Auto, 690 Dodge Ave., in January 2019 but due to life circumstances was unable to afford to have the vehicle fixed until now. When the business went to fix the vehicle, it was gone from the parking lot. The vehicle had last been seen in the parking lot about a month ago and the business still had the keys.
The theft was reported to police on May 4.
Man gets ‘disturbing’ text message
A Elk River man contacted police after receiving a “disturbing” text message on his cellphone on May 4. The message contained photos of apparent deceased parties and demanded payment.
“We have received other reports like this where people get a random text from an unknown person asking for money. They sometimes include a photograph as a threat,” Kluntz said.
He said in this case the victim handled it well because he did not respond to the text and called police to report the incident.
Rims, tires, straps stolen from garage
Four 20-inch chrome rims with Nitto grappler tires mounted on them and about 15 4-inch yellow straps were taken from a locked, unattached garage on Third Street in Elk River. The items were worth about $1,000 total.
The burglary was reported to police on May 5.
Printers, vehicle seat, fire pit dumped in park
Police were called to Hillside Park, 10801 181st Ave. in Elk River, on May 4 after electronics, automotive parts and other things had been dumped in the parking lot.
An officer who responded to the call found printers, a DVD player, an audio PA system, a vehicle seat, a fire pit and vacuum cleaner.
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department was notified to remove the items.
Man cited for going 70 in a 45 mph zone
Police cited a St. Michael man, 26, for going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone in Elk River.
An officer had observed the vehicle turn from Fillmore Street onto westbound 175th Avenue and begin to accelerate to “a very high rate of speed,” according to the police report. The officer activated his radar, locked the speed at 70 mph and stopped the vehicle in the 10400 block of 175th Avenue at around 7 p.m. April 30.
The driver told the officer that he didn’t know the speed limit and was not aware of his speed.
Man wheels out cart full of power tools
A customer who was confronted in the Home Depot parking lot by staff after allegedly trying to steal a cartful of tools claimed he went through self-checkout and forgot to grab a receipt.
The suspect left several items in the cart before driving away. It’s unknown how many power tools he took.
The incident happened at 6:05 p.m. April 30 at the store at 18011 Zane St. in Elk River.
Kluntz said police are investigating.
Windows broken on parked vehicle
Two windows were broken on a vehicle while it was parked behind a business in the 18000 block of Dodge Street in Elk River during the night of May 4.
The vehicle had been rummaged through. Three boxes containing items that were to be donated to Goodwill had been taken from the vehicle and stacked outside of it.
Also left outside the vehicle was an Ozark Trail soft-sided cooler filled with pop and food. The cooler did not belong to the victim.
Two hypodermic needles were located in the parking lot and destroyed.
Man grabs, tries to kiss woman in park
An Elk River man, 79, was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly grabbing a 31-year-old woman and attempting to kiss her in Orono Park.
After several minutes, the man let go and left. Officers located him in the area after being called to the park, at 18599 Gary St. in Elk River, at 7:22 p.m. May 4.
Construction dumpster starts on fire
Elk River Police and Fire departments were called out at 2:34 p.m. April 30 for a construction dumpster on fire.
Upon arrival, the fire had spread into grass and woods between two yards in the 21000 block of County Road 1.
The Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Swerving vehicle lands driver a DWI
A Zimmerman man, 30, was arrested for DWI after police responded to reports of a vehicle swerving and taking to the ditch and of driving over the curb in a drive-thru lane at 10:24 p.m. May 3.
An officer observed the vehicle in the 700 block of Dodge Avenue, driving with front and rear passenger wheels on the curb before correcting, and stopped the vehicle.
