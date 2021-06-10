by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
After K-9 ‘sniff,’ police find suspected drugs in vehicle
Police arrested a driver after a K-9 “sniff” of his vehicle and a search led to the location of approximately 31 grams of suspected liquid methamphetamine and 2 grams of a white crystal substance.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the arrested party is a 50-year-old Brooklyn Park man.
An Elk River officer initially made contact with the man at Babcock Memorial Rest Area, located at 17900 Highway 10, in the early morning hours of June 4 after his vehicle merged in front of the officer’s vehicle on Highway 10. The officer spoke with the driver, who said he was on his way to St. Cloud.
A short time later, police observed a vehicle traveling east on Highway 10 at 30 mph in a 60 mph zone and recognized it as the same vehicle. The officer saw it make a lane violation and stopped the vehicle at Highway 101 and County Road 39.
“The driver was showing signs of recent controlled substance use, and his travel itinerary was inconsistent,” according to the police report.
An Anoka County police dog performed the sniff of the vehicle. The dog “indicated” on the vehicle and a search led to the location of the suspicious substances, according to the police report.
Confused drivers going wrong way in construction area
Improved signage and pavement markings were added to the Highway 10 construction zone in Elk River this week to minimize confusion after numerous motorists were going the wrong way on the highway.
Police fielded complaints about wrong-way drivers and also stopped and warned several motorists officers observed driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Upland Avenue late Tuesday night, June 8, and early Wednesday morning, June 9. Several of the drivers told police that they were confused by the road construction.
Police contacted the road construction company and notified them about the issue.
Gacke said the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that two signs and some striping on the highway have been added to help guide motorists.
Crane reported shot with crossbow
A sandhill crane was reportedly shot by two males with a crossbow who fled in a dark-colored luxury sedan.
Police were called to the 19000 block of Lander Street in Elk River at 8:25 p.m. June 6 to check into the report. Police located a fresh blood spot and some feathers where the bird was thought to be shot. Officers notified the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Gacke said the DNR is the primary investigating agency.
Handgun found in middle of the street
A handgun found in the middle of the street has been reunited with its owner.
Police responded to the 10900 block of 178th Avenue in Elk River on June 8, after a person reported finding the gun. Police took it and placed it into evidence at the police department.
Gacke said the owner of the firearm, a 26-year-old Elk River man, was located. The gun had been accidentally left on top of a vehicle before it fell off, he said.
Man accused of driving equipment
Police responded to the 18800 block of Smith Drive in Elk River at 4:47 a.m. June 6 on a report of the theft of construction equipment and possible DWI. Officers located a 39-year-old Ramsey man and arrested him. He had allegedly driven construction equipment from a nearby site and then fled on foot.
Woman, 49, faces a DWI
A 49-year-old Ramsey woman was arrested for DWI after police observed her vehicle cross the fog line, fail to signal merge onto highway and fail to signal a left turn. The incident happened shortly after midnight June 5 near Highway 10 and Highway 169 in Elk River.
After a break-up, man living in car
Police made contact with a man in a vehicle at Tractor Supply Company in Elk River shortly before 10 p.m. June 8, after observing that the vehicle was parked at the business after hours.
The 35-year-old man told police that he was living out of his car after a recent break-up with his girlfriend.
Laptop reported stolen from vehicle
A backpack containing a laptop computer was stolen after a vehicle was broken into while parked in a lot in the 17400 block of Highway 10 in Elk River. Total damage was estimated at $200 and total theft was estimated at $1,250.
The theft was reported to police June 7.
Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
