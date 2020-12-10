by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A dishwasher that had been installed in the kitchen of a new home in Elk River was stolen after someone broke into the residence.
Two garage service doors were pried open to gain entry to the Regenscheid Custom Homes property, which is located in the 20000 block of Yale Street in Elk River.
Estimated loss is $380. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
The burglary was reported to police on Dec. 7.
Handgun, drugs found during search
Two St. Paul men were arrested Dec. 3 after a traffic stop in Elk River.
Police had pulled the vehicle over at 9 p.m. at Highway 10 and Highway 169. After the officer detected the odor of marijuana, a search turned up a handgun and methamphetamine.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for third-degree controlled substance possession. A 34-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes, felon in possession of a handgun, false information to police, and a Ramsey County warrant, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Man who drove away from accident wanted to apologize
A young man who left the scene of a minor accident felt remorse and took steps to apologize to the victim.
A woman had reported on Nov. 30 that a young male in a white Chevrolet Colorado sideswiped her vehicle while she was inside it, parked in a lot in the 18000 block of Zane Street in Elk River. There was minor paint transfer damage, but the driver didn’t stop.
“The complainant wasn’t concerned about the damage nor did she want an accident report, but wanted the driver spoken to for not stopping should the driver be located,” according to the police report.
An officer later located the driver at his home. He admitted he bumped the vehicle and then panicked, and was sorry about it. He asked the officer for the woman’s number so he could apologize to her. The officer spoke with the victim and was given permission to give the young male her number.
Thief takes hunting equipment, tools
Hunting equipment and several power tools were stolen after a thief smashed out the back window of a vehicle while it was parked in a driveway in the 18000 block of Tyler Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported Dec. 8.
Late for work, he drove 95 mph
A Shakopee man, 23, was cited for speeding and careless driving after a police detective in an unmarked squad car paced the man’s vehicle at 95 mph and observed him nearly hit another vehicle and run a red light.
The detective pulled over the man on Highway 169 near Main Street in Elk River at 9:25 a.m. Dec. 9.
“The driver admitted to driving too fast and running the red light and stated he was late for work and was supposed to be in Brainerd by 0700,” according to the police report.
Indian head gold penny was reported stolen
A rare coin was reported stolen by an Elk River man. The coin is a 1903 Indian head gold penny. Police were alerted to the theft on Dec. 1; it happened at some point in the last couple of weeks.
Amazon delivery found opened, in ditch
Police were dispatched to a home in the 14000 block of 183rd Lane in Elk River, where a package from an Amazon delivery was reported stolen.
The victim said a man dropped off an open package addressed to her that he said was found in the ditch. The package was a purchase the victim was expecting, but the items were missing. Inside the box were two more empty envelope packages from Amazon that were addressed to people living in Otseego and St. Michael. Those envelope packages were given to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested going into ditch, hitting cable
A Milaca man, 33, was arrested for felony controlled substance crimes and DWI after police responded to a radio call of a hit and run complaint near Highway 169 and 205th Avenue involving a vehicle that went into the ditch, hit the cable barrier and drove out.
The call came in at 10:21 p.m. Dec. 2.
Counterfeit $50 passed at business
A a counterfeit $50 bill was passed at Beaudry Express, 610 Proctor Ave., Elk River, as payment for purchases. The forgery was reported to police on Dec. 2.
Two take $400 in Menards merchandise
Two male suspects took $399.98 worth of merchandise from Menards, 19521 Evans St., Elk River. The suspects were seen leaving in a maroon older model four-door Chevrolet pick-up truck with what appeared to be black wheels and passenger side box damage.
The incident was reported Dec. 1.
Man steals vacuum from store
Police were called to Menards in Elk River on Dec. 8 after a man walked into the store and stole a vacuum. Police were able to locate the man’s vehicle. A Becker man, 50, was cited for theft, Kluntz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.