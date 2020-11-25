by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 27-year-old Ogilvie woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 21, with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing her 2002 Toyota Highlander in Otsego.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Alysha Peterson-Sharrat was traveling northbound on Highway 101 at 90th Street when she veered off the road and rolled shortly before 1 p.m.
The airbag in the Toyota deployed, and the woman was wearing a seatbelt. Two passengers, Richard Thompson, 24, of Ogilvie and a 7-year-old girl from Ogilvie, were not injured. Both passengers were also wearing seat belts.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the State Patrol said.
Driver didn’t realize he was going wrong way on Highway 10
A St. Cloud man, 51, was stopped by police after driving the wrong way on Highway 10 in Elk River.
Elk River Police had responded at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 21 to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Police located the vehicle at Highway 10 and 171st Avenue and blocked its path, and the driver stopped. The driver was found to be unimpaired, but “did not know he had been going wrong way on a divided highway,” according to the police report.
He was cited for driving the wrong way on a one way, Capt. Bob Kluntz said. The man parked his vehicle in a nearby business lot until a ride he called for arrived. The officer also completed a driver evaluation request.
Man drives into a construction zone
A man who drove into a barricaded construction zone in Elk River has been cited for DWI.
A police officer observed the man’s vehicle drive around multiple barricades and continue east in the westbound traffic lane into a construction zone near Twin Lakes Road and Main Street shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 20.
He stopped the vehicle and detected the odor of alcohol. The driver “admitted to recently leaving (a) local bar where he had consumed alcohol,” according to the police report.
Kluntz said police arrested the Ramsey man, 41, for DWI.
Two arrested in an attempt to steal drills
Two Little Falls men were arrested after they were caught trying to steal power tools from Menards in Elk River.
Kluntz said police arrested the men, one 33 and one 36, for various charges including theft, giving a false name to officers, and several warrants.
Police had been called to the store at 19521 Evans St. at 1:38 p.m. Nov. 20 after Menards Loss Prevention reported that two men stole two drills after placing them in a cart and pushing it out of the store without paying.
Loss Prevention stopped the man pushing the cart just outside the store, where he then abandoned the merchandise. Both suspects left in a white passenger car, which was located by officers in the parking lot of U.S. Bank in Elk River and the two men were arrested.
Pennsylvania man cited in Elk River
Police cited a 43-year-old man from Troy, Pennsylvania, for driving after suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and arrested a Crookston woman, 36, for fifth-degree controlled substance after police stopped their vehicle for suspicious behavior.
The stop was made at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at 179th Avenue and Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.
Missing 3-year-old found safe, at home
Police were dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Ivanhoe Street in Elk River at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 18 on a report of a missing 3-year-old boy.
The father told police that his son had possibly walked away from the home wearing only a diaper. Officers and neighbors canvassed the neighborhood, looking for the child. Officers found him a short time later, unharmed and inside the home.
Thief takes goods from two vehicles
Two incidents of thefts from motor vehicles were reported Nov. 22 in Elk River.
In the first case, an Elk River man reported that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked in a lot in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue. Construction tools, clothing and camping equipment were stolen.
In a second case, also in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue, an Elk River woman reported that someone entered her vehicle while parked in a lot overnight and took two baskets of clothing, a set of wrenches and cleaning supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.