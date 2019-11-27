by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two Brainerd men were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance after police stopped their vehicle in Elk River for speeding and having a suspended object.
The officer detected the odor of marijuana and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 462.5 grams of marijuana — equivalent to a little more than a pound.
Both the driver and the passenger, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
The traffic stop was made at 8:26 p.m. Nov. 21 at Highway 10 and Lowell Avenue.
Thief steals charity jar from counter
A thief has stolen the Children’s Miracle Network donation jar from a convenience store in Elk River.
Speedway, 11554 193rd Ave., reported the theft at 9:24 p.m. Nov. 21.
Employees there reported that a female customer paid for her fuel and then took the jar after the employee left the counter. The jar had about $35 in cash and coins in it.
The suspect was driving a smaller, dark SUV.
Three cited for drug paraphernalia
Three people were cited for drug paraphernalia after their vehicle was stopped by police for having a cracked windshield. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a vehicle search.
The stop was made at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 21 at Highway 169 and Elk Hills Drive in Elk River.
‘Middle finger’ triggers a fight
Police are investigating a fight that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart in Elk River.
The two parties allegedly tangled after one “was given the middle finger” by the other, according to the police report. That happened while they were in separate vehicles in Otsego.
The suspect, a 21-year-old Otsego man, then had the driver of his vehicle follow the victim’s vehicle to Walmart.
“Once parked, the suspect exited the car, as did the victim. The suspect advanced toward the victim, threw (him) into the cart corral, and once the victim was on the ground, he kicked him in the face,” according to the police report.
The victim, a 13-year-old Oak Grove boy, was seen by ambulance but not transported. The suspect left on foot before police arrived.
The assault had been reported to police at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 23.
