by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A black and red NorthStar 37-ton log splitter valued at $2,000 has been reported stolen from the 22000 block of Jarvis Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Oct. 23.
Stolen, washed check cashed at bank
The Bank of Elk River, 630 Main St., reported that a female came into the bank on Oct. 13 and cashed a check that was later determined to be stolen and washed.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the suspect is a 43-year-old Roseville woman.
The forgery was reported to police on Oct. 23.
At VandenBerge, conflict over masks
VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River has had two dust-ups involving masks recently.
In one case, on Oct. 26, a 13-year-old boy was refusing to comply with school COVID-19 mask policies and arguing with staff about not wearing masks. A police detective helped defuse the situation.
“The student did not want to wear a mask provided by the school, because he said they were from China,” according to the police report.
The student eventually agreed to wear a mask while in the building.
In a second case, a 12-year-old boy refused to wear a mask on Oct. 22. His father was able to get into the building at the end of the school day and voiced his opinion regarding school policies and masks.
“The parent went on a rant about masks coming from China and blaming the school for trying to give his son COVID,” according to the police report.
The student has been placed on full distance learning “as it has been a repeat issue with his failure to comply with the school mask policy,” according to the police report.
Pickup starts on fire after striking item
Elk River Police and Fire departments were called to Highway 169 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River at 8:47 p.m. Oct. 23 where a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup was on fire.
The driver, a 37-year-old Princeton man, told police that he struck an item in the roadway near the Elk River Landfill. He checked his vehicle and did not see anything else in the road behind him. He was attempting to drive the pickup to The Shop, an auto repair business at 19244 Freeport St., when the vehicle started on fire.
Woman arrested after traffic stop
Police arrested a Cambridge woman, 30, for several controlled substance violations after an officer stopped her vehicle for failure to display taillights after sunset and a lane violation.
The stop was made at 10:31 p.m. Oct. 24 at Highway 10 and 165th Avenue in Elk River.
Man scammed over Rolex watch order
A man reported to police on Oct. 27 that he received an email confirming an order for Rolex watches. When he called the customer service number, he was scammed into purchasing gift cards to cancel the watch order. Kluntz said the victim was an Elk River man, 32.
Counterfeit $50 passed at Menards
Menards reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill on Oct. 22. Police placed the bill into evidence at the Elk River Police Department.
