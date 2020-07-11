A burglary was reported July 7 at the T-Mobile store in Elk River, according to Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Police were called to the business at 18220 Zane St. at 6:10 a.m. after a person noticed that the front door was smashed out.
A rock had been thrown through the door and it appeared that someone had entered the store and taken merchandise. The owner was notified.
Flame engulfs Kia Sorrento on highway
A fire has destroyed a 2017 Kia Sorrento on Highway 10.
Police responded to eastbound lanes in the 9900 block of Highway 10 in Elk River at 7:22 p.m. July 5 after passersby reported that a vehicle was on fire. Upon arrival, police found that the vehicle unoccupied. Contact was made with the driver, a Cottage Grove woman, 35, who said that she and her son, 13, were the only two individuals in the vehicle and did not need medical assistance.
The Kia had fire originating from near the engine compartment that spread and engulfed the entire vehicle. The Elk River Fire Department doused the flames. The vehicle was destroyed and towed from the scene.
The driver stated that approximately one minute prior to the fire, the check oil light had activated on the vehicle’s dashboard.
Man cited after he didn’t move over
A Champlin man has been cited in Elk River for violating the Ted Foss Move Over Law.
An Elk River officer had been conducting a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Gary Street when the man’s vehicle passed the squad car in the most adjacent lane without slowing down or attempting to move over.
The officer stopped the vehicle in the Holiday gas station on Joplin Street shortly after 9 p.m. July 4.
“The driver immediately got out of the vehicle and approached my squad. The driver was verbally confrontational and told me I could not stop him. I informed him I stopped him for the Ted Foss Move Over Law. The driver told me he didn’t know what that law was. He told me he was traveling 55 mph and didn’t know he had to slow or move over,” according to the police report.
The officer issued him a citation for failure to move over and explained it to him.
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, when traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles.
The law is named after the Minnesota State trooper who was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate 90 when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle on Aug. 31, 2000. The law bearing Foss’ name was enacted in 2001.
Man arrested for strangulation
Elk River Police have arrested an Elk River man, 34, for strangulation and domestic assault, Kluntz said.
Police had been called out at 11:31 p.m. July 4 to an Elk River address after the man allegedly strangled a woman.
The suspect told police he had the victim in a “head lock” to defend himself.
Window stolen from Elk River business
The theft of a $1,200 window from MoCorp was reported July 6.
The business is located at 9942 Highway 10 in Elk River.
Woman cited for going 90 mph
A woman was cited for speeding after police radar caught her going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 10 near the 10300 block in Elk River.
Kluntz said the driver was a Blaine woman, 30. She was driving a 2018 Mercedes car.
She was stopped at 9:03 a.m. July 6.
Late-night bicyclist out catching moths
A man aroused suspicion when he was on a bike near a closed church at 1:45 a.m. July 4.
Kluntz said police spoke to the Elk River man, 44, who said he was out catching moths. He was in the 800 block of School Street in Elk River.
UPS driver gets heat stroke in Elk River
Police were called to the 19100 block of Lincoln Street in Elk River July 2 on a report of a 32-year-old UPS driver who was suffering from heat stroke. Elk River Ambulance responded and transported the man to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. UPS was contacted and advised of the location of the truck.
The call had come in at 3:49 p.m. The temperature in the Twin Cities topped out at 89 degrees that day, according to the National Weather Service.
Suspected cocaine found on man
A Vadnais Heights man, 29, has been arrested for felony controlled substance possession in Elk River, Kluntz said.
Police had responded to the parking lot of Lions Park Apartments, 1001 School St., after a reserve officer radioed in a welfare check at 11:04 p.m. July 4. Contact was made with the suspect, who was under the influence of an unknown substance. A pat search turned up some items, including two bags containing a powdered substance that field tested positive for cocaine, according to the police report.
The man was transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Furniture mover dumped his load
A man who was paid $150 to get rid of a person’s unwanted furniture ended up dumping it at Alliance Machine, 17520 Tyler St., Elk River.
A woman told police she had found the person on Facebook and was under the impression that he was going to give the furniture to an organization.
Instead, a witness reported seeing people drive through the parking lot of Alliance Machine and come back out without the furniture that had been on top of their vehicle. Furniture was found sitting on the east side of the business.
Police were called at 6:52 p.m. July 5.
The registered owner of the vehicle told police that she had sold it recently and had been contacted by metro law enforcement agencies about people using the vehicle to dump things and commit gas drive-offs.
