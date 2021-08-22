Police looking for car prowler after series of thefts

Thief of opportunity preying on unlocked cars captured on video; ERPD seeks public’s help after spree
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A prowler made off with coins and a costume necklace in 13 minutes of work at one Elk River home in the 10100 block of 175th Lane.
Police are confident that’s not all the thief got. Elk River Police are investigating a slew of similar thefts from automobiles. Reports of motor vehicle tampering began at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 12.
“Officers responded, but the suspect had fled the area,” Elk River Police Gack Gacke reported. “Efforts to locate the suspect, including the utilization of a canine, were unsuccessful.”
Video was obtained from a resident’s doorbell video, which showed the suspect entering vehicles. There were six theft from motor vehicle reports where primarily cash was stolen, some clothing and jewelry was taken.
The suspect attempted to open other vehicles as well, but moved on when they were found to be locked.
The suspect was wearing a facemask, some type of eyewear, a hat, a single headlamp, and purple latex gloves. None of the vehicles were damaged by the suspect.
An alert was sent to surrounding agencies but a positive I.D. has not been made as of yet. A neighboring agency had spotted possibly the same suspect on July 26 and 27 wearing the same clothing and doing the same thing.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information regarding these theft from motor vehicle cases, they are encouraged to the call the Elk River Police Department. Residents are also encouraged to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside.
It was a 64-year-old Elk River man who reported his wife’s brown Toyota Camry had been tampered with and he shared the surveillance video.
The man was reportedly unable to gain access, and as he walked toward the Toyota, the lights turned on. The unknown male entered the vehicle, rummaged through it and stole coins estimated to be less than $10 in value and a female style costume style necklace estimated to be valued at $10, Capt. Gacke reported.
The suspect left on foot at 2:56 a.m.
Gacke reported the complainant was provided an Axon Capture evidence email link invite to share his home surveillance video with police to assist in the investigation.
Two more brazen crimes were reported on Aug. 13-14, but its unclear if the same suspect was involved.
Two boat motors were reported stolen from a boat at Coachman Ridge apartments, 17250 Twin Lakes Road in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on Aug. 14.
A woman reported Aug. 13 that someone smashed out her vehicle’s passenger side window and stole her purse. The victim called police back later and reported that her debit card was used at an ATM and $400 was taken out of a checking account. The theft happened in the 17200 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Here’s a summary of the Aug. 12 reports:
•A 42-year-old Elk River woman reported on the morning of Aug. 12 someone rummaged through her and her husband’s unlocked vehicles as they were parked in the driveway overnight at their home in the 17900 block of Nixon Street. Nothing was taken.
•An 18-year-old St. Paul woman reported on the morning of Aug. 12 the theft of about $100 cash from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 18000 block of Nixon Street. No damage.
•A 40-year-old Elk River woman reported that sometime between 11 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 someone went through her unlocked black Dodge Durango that was parked in the driveway in the 18000 block of Monroe Circle and took approximately $60 in cash. The victim did not have any exterior cameras on the residence. No other information was available.
•A 21-year-old Zimmerman woman reported on the morning of Aug. 12 that her vehicle parked in the 104000 block of 180th Avenue had been gone through and $300 cash was taken from a wallet in the glove compartment sometime overnight. The vehicle was parked on the street when the theft reportedly occurred, and the residence did not have any cameras.
•A 53-year-old Elk River woman reported on the morning of Aug. 12 the theft of money from her vehicle while it was parked in the 18000 block of
•A 33-year-old Elk River woman and a 37-year-old Elk River man reported her and her husband’s vehicles were rummaged through overnight between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Lincoln Circle. Both vehicles were left unlocked. At the time of report, an estimated $1 in change was stolen from a black Charger and an estimated $60 in cash was stolen from the brown Durango. There is no surveillance video at the residence or any clearly observed in the immediate area.
•A 56-year-old Elk River man and an 18-year-old Elk River woman reported on the morning of Aug. 12 that five vehicles parked at their residence in the 10100 block of 176th Avenue had been rummaged through. There was no damage. Two Carhartt sweatshirts were missing.
•An 18-year-old Elk River woman reported that between 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 4 a.m. Aug. 11, someone entered her vehicle in the driveway in the 700 block of Auburn Place and took a wallet. She described it as “Lone Star Leather” brand, medium and light brown in color, bifold, with initials on it. The wallet was worth $100.
