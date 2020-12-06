Just like most cities in Minnesota the majority of taxpayer dollars used to pay for general fund expenses are for public safety. To me public safety is defined as the police department, the fire department and the street department.
We are fortunate in Elk River to have outstanding people working in all three of those departments. I would match our police department against any in the state. The level of professionalism and dedication shown by our officers is second to none.
Our fire department is also top notch. While many other departments are struggling to find on-call firefighters, we get more to apply than we need every time we put out the call. It takes a special person to be a firefighter. Fortunately we have a lot of those people in Elk River.
The street department does an excellent job for our citizens. While they might not get every road plowed as fast as we all would like, they do an exceptional job with the manpower and equipment they have. I believe our streets are very well maintained.
We are in the process of making additions to the public safety area. Currently under construction is an addition to the police station and to Fire Station #2. It will build out the second floor of the police department and add to the police garage as well as adding a couple of bays to the fire station.
Coming in the spring will be a new fire station near Twin Lakes Elementary School in the eastern end of Elk River. The City Council felt it was very important to get this new station built prior to the Highway 169 remodel project. The eastern part of town has grown dramatically over the last decade, and the nearest fire station is several miles away. This new station will provide much better response times to area residents and should help with their homeowner insurance rates.
The city is obtaining bonds to pay for these projects. Estimated total costs for the entire project are in the $12 million to $14 million range. The first phase of the project came in quite a bit lower than expected. We are hoping for that same kind of bidding climate for Fire Station #3.
This expenditure will obviously affect the city taxes that we all pay. The council is doing all it can to minimize any increase.
I believe it is part of my responsibility to make sure the city does what is needed to assure every citizen that they live in a community that puts a premium on public safety. It is and always will be a very high priority item. —Elk River Mayor John Dietz
