The Elk River Police Department has announced that due to circumstances out of its control and limited staff, the department has decided to change things up for Night to Unite this year. Instead of visiting parties within the neighborhoods, the department will meet with the public at three parks throughout the city on Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Orono Park, Lion John Weicht Park and Trott Brook Farms Park will each have police officers, council members, firefighters and members of other city departments to greet the public, chat, and answer questions. Food or beverages will not be provided, but residents are welcome to hold their own gatherings at the parks. Each park will have a CAER food collection box, scheduled visits from the police department MRAP (mine-resistant ambush protected military vehicle), SWAT van, bike team members and K-9 Duke. There will also be Elk River Municipal Utilities vehicles, fire trucks and activities for kids.
Residents may still hold their parties in their neighborhoods as in the past; the only difference is there will not be visits to each party from city employees, according to the police department’s announcement. Party organizers should make sure any street closure requests are approved ahead of time.
Any further questions can be directed to Administrative Assistant Lindsay Brandner via email at lbrandner@elkrivermn.gov.
The schedules for the SWAT van, MRAP and K-9 Duke are as follows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.