A Princeton man has learned that pocket monsters are more than fun and games.
Twenty-three-year-old Charles J. Petersen was arrested for stealing Pokémon cards from a Target store in Otsego — $865.50 in Pokemon card merchandise to be exact.
Petersen caught the watchful eye of a Target loss prevention specialist because he is accused of recently stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Target stores in the region, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
On Tuesday, June 7, Wright County deputies were called to the Otsego store on a shoplifting complaint.
Petersen was found to have a cart full of merchandise and allegedly took the more than $850 in Pokemon cards out of the store without making any attempt to pay for them, court records state.
He was charged on June 8, the same day Petersen was charged in Wright County District Court with felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $1,800 worth of tools from the Fleet Farm store in Monticello.
Petersen was identified through video surveillance captured at the store.
Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Petersen pawned some of the items stolen from Fleet Farm.
At the time of the Fleet Farm theft, it was learned that Petersen was being sought by the Rogers Police Department in connection with a felony theft at Cabela’s.
Photos from the Cabela’s theft were used to tie Petersen to the Fleet Farm theft, court records state.
