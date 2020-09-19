When you get ready for a run or to walk the dog, you generally lace up your sneakers, line up your favorite play list or podcast and map out your route. That route may include your favorite park, local trails or a loop around the lake. But you would never plan on running in the middle of I-94 or walking in the middle of a construction zone. And why not? Because that would be risky and unsafe.
That’s why it is perplexing that people will add railroad tracks to their runs or walks. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but it is illegal to trespass on railroad property. This is why BNSF Railway observes Rail Safety Week, which starts Monday, Sept. 21. Led by Operation Lifesaver, Rail Safety Week is intended to encourage drivers and pedestrians to practice safe behavior near railroad tracks.
Here are some safety tips to make sure we all stay safe this week and beyond:
• Trains are always closer and moving faster than it appears.
• Trains are quieter than ever. Wearing headphones makes it virtually impossible to hear an approaching train.
• Trains cannot stop fast enough to avoid collision. It may take a train over a mile to come to a complete stop!
• Don’t ever climb on, go under or through a car that is stationary. A train can move at any time.
• Railroad bridges and tunnels are extremely dangerous. Railroad bridges are not diving platforms. Never walk on a bridge or enter a tunnel.
• Don’t stand or stop a vehicle close to tracks when a crossing gate is down. Trains overhang the tracks by at least 3 feet in both directions and loose straps hanging from rail cars may extend even further.
• Trains can move in either direction at any time on multi-track sections. Even as one train passes, another could be coming from the opposite direction.
• Don’t assume railroad tracks are unused. If there are rails on the railroad ties always assume the track is in use. — Chad Sundem, Minneapolis (Editor’s note: Sundem is the division manager of general operations at BNSF Railway Company in Minneapolis.)
