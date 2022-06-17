The Rogers City Council has begun planning ahead for Fire Station 2 and expansion of the Police Department.
The council approved a $430,200 professional services agreement with World Architects and Engineers on May 24. The company was one of four consulting firms responding to requests for bids.
“We’ve been talking about a second fire station for eight years,” Council Member Bruce Gorecki said. “It’s at the top of the list to finally get it done. It’s a big number, but if we keep pushing it down the road it’s not going to change. Let’s just finally get this thing done.”
Fire Chief Brad Feist said response time from the city’s firefighters would be improved with a second fire station. Rogers received 692 fire calls in 2021, according to Feist. “As the community grows, we need to improve our response time,” he said.
He noted that Rogers also covers fire calls from Otsego and Corcoran. Corcoran accounted for 81 of last year’s calls, and 59 calls came from Otsego, he said.
“Rogers has had a lot of residential growth, and Otsego is growing rapidly,” Feist said. “We’re now on pace for more than 692 calls if we continue at the rate we’re going.”
The council unanimously approved the agreement for police department expansion and renovation. Mayor Rick Ihli cast the dissenting vote for the professional services agreement for Fire Station 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.