by Jim Boyle
Editor
The pandemic slowed the opening of the new Planet Fitness in Elk River, but it didn’t steal prospective new members’ chances of making good on New Year’s resolutions.
The gym, located in the former Office Max store near the Elk River Cub Foods, opened on Dec. 28.
Planet Fitness has 53 locations in the Upper Midwest and a couple in California. The closest ones to Elk River include gyms in Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Crystal and St. Cloud. The size of most are between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet, according to owner Alex Mortenson.
The ownership prides itself on being affordable at $10 per month and a $39 annual fee that usually kicks in after the first year of membership.
Most Planet Fitness members are first-time gym members.
An app tells people how busy the club is, for those who want to skip the busier times, and provides lots of other information. One room off to the side of the facility is equipped with machines and a system to help people move from one machine to the next to complete an efficient 30-minute workout. They also offer free Planet Fitness physical education classes.
Nearly 60% of Planet Fitness members are women.
“We don’t cater to the body builders or the power lifters,” said Kevin Krenos, a Planet Fitness regional manager. “We’re designed for regular folks.”
Marketing materials point out there’s no grunting, dropping of weights or yelling. They require members to show respect to other members, wipe down equipment after use and not make or accept phone calls on the gym floor.
They don’t see other local gyms as their competitors. They say it’s Nefflix, movie theaters and so forth. Their goal is for their members to build a more active lifestyle and to stick to it. They have seen the biggest impacts in smaller communities that they have entered.
Signs on the walls inside the Elk River location include one that says “Judgement Free Zone,” and another that promotes the organization’s mission, which in part is to be a place where anyone, and they mean “anyone,” can work out and feel comfortable.
You won’t find outside personal trainers or free weights, but you will find free classes and equipment to match members’ physical fitness needs, complete with QR codes to help people operate equipment. The Elk River location boasts of 105 pieces of cardio equipment, and enough space where people social distance naturally.
“Everyone likes to have their space here,” Mortenson said.
The main brand of equipment is Matrix Fitness Equipment, which is made in Wisconsin.
Planet Fitnesses in Minnesota had to close this spring due to state COVID-19 restrictions, and when they reopened on June 17 they didn’t expect they would have to close again for a four-week pause, but they did.
Mortenson and Krenos said it was unfortunate because gyms have had few cases and the transmission rate was super low.
“We felt like we reopened with a good plan (in the summer) and were surprised when we had to close again,” Mortenson said.
Planet Fitness has touchless check-ins and uses hydro-static hospital-grade cleaners as they make their rounds to clean. It is open and staffed 24/7 aside from the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Currently 12-foot distancing is required due to the pandemic.
The Elk River Planet Fitness location had planned on opening in November and that had to be delayed. Water access rates also could have kept them from opening in Elk River, but the owner praised City Administrator Cal Portner, the city’s building official Bob Ruprecht and the Elk River City Council for working with them.
Mortenson, Krenos and Jazmyne Keely, the district manager, say the Elk River club has gotten off to a great start.
“The initial results have exceeded our expectations,” Mortenson said.
Long-term, the gym owner and COO says he will gauge success on what percentage of Elk River residents are members.
“Fitness is essential ..., and we can positively impact the communities where we’re located,” he said.
For more information, stop in at 19250 Freeport St., Elk River, or visit https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/elk-river-mn. The website includes a virtual tour.
