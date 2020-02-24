Plagued by problems, Page Avenue to be replaced

by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
A stretch of Page Avenue in Otsego that has been plagued by thermal cracks and subsequent tenting will be completely repaved. The Otsego City Council voted to scrap the scheduled plan to mill and overlay Page Avenue from 78th Street to 85th Street and instead completely repave that section of road.
According to Assistant City Engineer Brent Larson, who spoke at the Jan. 27 City Council meeting, Page Avenue has experienced problems for years. The city attempted to address the cracks in the road last summer by providing weep holes for drainage and applying a premium crack sealer. However, issues have continued this winter, creating increasingly poor driving conditions. The Public Works Department determined this year’s scheduled mill and overlay might not remedy the issue and a complete road reclamation of Page Avenue from 85th Street to 79th Street was recommended.
City Council members agreed, citing their own experiences driving that stretch of road.
“I drive a 1-ton truck, and to the north of 85th I don’t really have any issues, but to the south it’s very, very rough,” Council Member Jason Warehime said.
Mayor Jessica Stockamp agreed.
“You could drive any car south of 85th,” she said, and still have issues.
Soil borings will also be included in the scope of work to determine if there are any underlying issues needing mitigation.
Costs for the originally scheduled mill and overlay were projected at $333,400, and the reclamation is estimated to cost $644,000. City Administrator Adam Flaherty indicated street improvement funds are available to cover the additional cost and that no other scheduled street improvement projects will be delayed or impacted due to the increased cost of the Page Avenue project.
The City Council also approved a resolution to adopt the Otsego Water Master Plan. The plan, developed with AE2S Engineering, identifies long-term infrastructure needs for the city’s potable drinking water system. This includes water treatment planning as well as water distribution over the next 20 years. After submitting the plan to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Department of Natural Resources for approval, studies will begin on rates and well location.
Council also discussed Wright County’s plans for County Road 39 construction, which involves converting the intersection at county roads 39 and 42 to a roundabout. Council Member Tom Darkenwald expressed concern regarding traffic flow and the impact on local businesses.
City Administrator Flaherty said that the county has drafted detour plans but they have not yet been approved. Council agreed that keeping residents informed about the impending road closures was important and discussed ways to best communicate this information. City Clerk Tami Loff indicated she would make the information available on the city’s website and Facebook page, and she would also encourage residents to download the city’s app as an additional way to receive this communication. Work is currently projected to begin this spring, with bids for the project due to Wright County on Feb. 27.
