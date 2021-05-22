“FORE!!!”
Heads up, folks! Just kidding. Didn’t anyone teach you that you shouldn’t look up when you hear “fore” called? You could get smacked right in the noggin!
There, breaking the ice wasn’t too tough. On to business.
Our names are Trevor Birdsall, Jennifer Abrahamson, and Adrienne Thompson. It is our thrill and honor to be taking over Pinewood as new ownership and management.
First, we want to extend our thanks and appreciation to the City Council, Mayor John Dietz, Cal Portner, Mike Hecker, and all who worked with us throughout this process. We will not disappoint you! Our deep thanks for believing in us and our vision.
Speaking of saying thank you… we cannot begin to express our thanks to the many, many people who not only supported and believed in us, but took it to the next level. The City Council and Mayor Dietz were overwhelmed by emails of tremendous support on our behalf. Thank you so much for taking your valuable time, and putting it towards helping us succeed!
As of this moment, June 30 is the date of transition. We realize there are many questions that people have as this change happens. For the moment, we wanted to provide a brief overview of what we will have to offer:
•Senior’s, Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Leagues
•Youth Golf Clinics
•Tournaments
•Memberships and Punch Cards for the remainder of the 2021 season
We will keep you posted with updates! Our website will be up and running soon. We will be continuing our working relationship with GolfNow, so online tee time booking will be seamless for our customers.
Thank you again for the wonderful support and excitement we have received. It has been amazing! We are eager to build relationships and become involved within the community.
Until next time, we will leave you with a wise quote from the famous golfer Bobby Jones (1902-1971): “Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots; you get good breaks from bad shots — but you have to play the ball where it lies.” — Jennifer Abrahamson, Elk River (Editor’s note: Abrahamson Trever Birdsall and Adrienne Thompson are members of the ownership group that purchased Pinewood Golf Course from the City of Elk River on a contract for deed.)
