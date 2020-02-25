Pinewood membership, need for more carts up

Pinewood Golf Course had a better season this past year than in years past, Elk River city officials learned on Feb. 18.
Chris Singer, general manager of Elk River Golf Club, gave the annual report the city requires the operator from the Elk River Golf Club to make.
In past years, the report has indicated problems at the course and prompted city officials to try and rectify those issues, even threatening to close the course if losses didn’t improve.
Singer said the course was busy this past season. Its junior league had 50 kids this year, and with Zimmerman breaking away from Elk River High School, there were lots of high school golf programs using the course.
Singer said he replaced a split-rail fence that was generating complaints from neighbors and he removed overgrown flower gardens from near one of the course’s holes.
Overall, the 2019 season was better than 2018. Pinewood saw increases in memberships and greens fees. Singer credits a higher online presence, which makes for better marketing, as the reason for the increases.
Singer said two capital improvements are needed this season — he is looking to replace wooden decking and, because of an increase in use, Pinewood is running out of golf carts and seeing maintenance issues with them. He said he has bought used carts before and will do that again.
Mayor John Dietz asked Singer about some of the figures in the report. He wanted to know if the $17,500 is the city’s expense. Singer said it is. He explained a refurbished golf cart is $3,500. Dietz asked Singer what Pinewood’s net profit is for the past season. Singer said Pinewood’s net profit was “mid 30s” and was still waiting for an audit report. Dietz asked Singer to give City Administrator Cal Portner a copy so he could show it to the city council.
Council Member Garrett Christianson asked what the $17,500 in the capital improvement plan was for. Singer told him it is for golf carts.
