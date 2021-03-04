Pinewood being sold to ownership trio

Council supports offer to sell golf course for $420,000 on a 15-year contract for deed; ERGC offer to trade land was also considered in 4-1 vote
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council directed city staff on March 1 to develop a purchase agreement and necessary actions to sell Pinewood Golf Course to Trevor Birdsall, Jennifer Abrahamsom and Adrienne Thompson.
The trio has offered to purchase the nine-hole, executive length, par-3 course for $420,000. Their offer calls for putting $100,000 down at closing and making payments on the remaining $320,000 on a 15-year contract for deed with the city of Elk River.
Elk River Golf Club also submitted a proposal to buy the course for $25,000 and to trade an approximately 28-acre swath of land that could be added to the Woodland Trails Regional Park.
They would agree to maintain the golf course for the next 30 years, asking that the property be maintained as (untaxable) park land.
Council members were advised the city does not have a means to do that.
“We can’t tie future councils, unless we had a conservation easement,” City Administrator Cal Portner explained.
ERGC also asked for certain expenses to be borne by the city.
The Birdsall, Abrahamson and Thompson group committed to keeping the 27-acre parcel a golf course for a minimum of 15 years, but indicated it’s the group’s intent to keep it a golf course long after that. If they fail to make good on their contract for deed at any point during the 15-year agreement, the course would revert back to the city.
Council members supported the “cleaner offer” of the two and felt good about selling it for $420,000.
“If we have a private entity willing to run and profitize from it, why would we compete with that?” Council Member Matt Westgaard said. “It’s not that I am so interested in getting rid of the golf course. We were approached, and I think it’s a reasonable offer,”
The next step is for Portner and the ownership group to sit down and work out the details of the contract for deed and so forth.
Each council member spoke about their thoughts on the proposals and provided staff direction on a 4-1 vote.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said she wasn’t in favor of selling the course at this time. She said she wasn’t expecting to be selling the course in 2021 and still didn’t feel ready after having reviewed the two proposals in front of her. She felt both had good points, but both lacked information.
“I was looking forward to the final year with Elk River Golf Club and having discussions about how the league works and improvements,” Wagner said.
Wagner said she loves that there is excitement behind the proposals, but added she is not sure “either proposal is the right proposal for the community.”
The majority felt the proposal from Birdsall, Abrahamsom and Thompson was stronger of the two, and that the group had demonstrated it has the financial wherewithal to operate the course in a difficult industry.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who first fielded the out-of-the-blue offer from Birdsall and Abrahamson, said the key for him was that he believes the group has the financial backing it needs.
“People who have questioned the ability of ... (them) to run the golf course, they have committed to a 15-year contract for deed,” he said. “That should alleviate those concerns.”
Dietz reiterated that if they fail to take care of the golf course or don’t make their payments anytime during those 15 years, the course comes back to the city.
The city gets $100,000 up front and still has its hooks into the course, he said.
“I appreciate what Chris and ERGC has done for Pinewood,” Dietz said.
He said the city doesn’t have a need for the 27 acres of land they offered, noting even the normally eager park commissioner was lukewarm on the land.
“That tells me something,” Dietz said.
Dietz said he sought out the viewpoint of a local businessman he respects. He explained both offers and asked the man what he would do.
He said the man told him “you better try and recoup some of that money you put into the golf course.”
“I know the golf club is more experienced, but I believe this group has the financial backing to do what needs to be done,” Dietz said.
Elk River Golf Club has 61 years in the golf business and operated Pinewood for the last four years after it had been closed for three years.
The course has made a profit each of the last three years, including nearly $70,000 in profit this year, Dietz said.
“I know COVID (was a factor as people) couldn’t go to Twins games or a lot of their things when you could play golf,” he added.
Council Member Mike Beyer voted for selling the course to Birdsall, Abrahamson and Thompson, stating earlier in the meeting he would be supporting the best option for the city of Elk River to make sure this golf course thrives well into the future.
Council Member Garrett Christianson said his priority was longevity.
“It’s clear the community wants this to remain a golf course,” he said. “It is in the best interest of the community to remain a golf course.”
Westgaard noted the golf course has been a topic of discussion for more than 16 years now when it was originally purchased from a private party.
“It’s hard to pick one entity over the other,” Westgaard said. “If we didn’t know either one of you, it would be a little easier. Both (groups) have a commitment to keep the community asset where it is.”
The Elk River City Council met first in a closed session at 6 p.m. on March 1 to review two proposals asking the city to sell Pinewood Golf Course.
Trevor Birdsall and Jennifer Abrahamsom got this whole process rolling when they made an out-of-the-blue offer for the golf course. The council considered it in a closed session last month and brought it to a regular meeting where council members were greeted with a crowd bent on making sure Pinewood remained a golf course well into the future. Council members heard from three groups that night expressing interest in buying the course; people spoke on behalf of one suitor or another, with some asking to city not to part with it at all. Only two parties submitted a proposal.
Dietz opened the March 1 regular meeting that started after the closed session saying the council had tremendous public input, including countless emails from the community over the last few days.
“At this point we’re going to have a council discussion and hopefully reach a decision,” he said.
The council will be asked to approve the contract for deed once it’s finalized.
