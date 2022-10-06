Sherburne County Board OKs spending $450,000 in federal ARPA money on shelter and parking lot at popular park
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A county park located east of Zimmerman is expected to see about $900,000 in improvements next year.
Plans call for a new nature play area, a larger picnic shelter and an expanded parking lot at Grams Regional Park, located near the southeast shore of Lake Fremont at 26655 120th St., Zimmerman.
The latest step forward came Tuesday, Oct. 4, when the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to the picnic shelter and parking lot projects.
ARPA is a $1.9 trillion federal economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2021 to speed up the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession.
According to county documents, the ARPA money will be used to construct a larger picnic pavilion at an estimated cost of $300,000. The pavilion will have a countertop, electrical outlets and lighting and be able to accommodate up to 50 people.
The existing picnic shelter seats 25 and has no counter space or outlets. It will remain at the park for use.
The ARPA funds will also pay for the first phase of a larger parking lot.
The lot currently holds eight to 10 vehicles, which is not large enough to support the current level of use, according to county documents.
The first phase of the parking lot expansion is estimated to cost $150,000 and will provide 35 to 40 parking spaces and a bus parking lane.
Meanwhile, a new nature play area is also planned for the park.
Sherburne County has received a $250,000 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant for the play area, and has set aside $250,000 for grant matching funds.
Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter told the County Board that Grams Regional Park is the most frequently used park in the county system.
“Our parks have seen a major uptick in attendance,” he said.
Between 2019 and 2021, park user counts increased substantially and Grams Regional Park now gets upward of 65,000 visitors a year — and probably more than that, Witter said.
In addition to use by the general public, the park is used with programming through the YMCA, and a couple of home school programs use the park for nature-based education.
