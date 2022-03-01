June 1, 2022, will be Philip Collins Day in Elk River; ERFD’s four newest firefighters take oath of office
by Jim Boyle
Editor
After 33 years, 7 months, and 25 days of dedicated service, firefighter Phil Collins is hanging up his turnout gear for the last time.
Collins started his career with the Elk River Fire Department on June 1, 1988. He has served as a firefighter, captain, training chief and district chief, guiding many firefighters to safety, Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said at the Feb. 7 Elk River City Council meeting.
The council proclaimed June 1, 2022, as Philip Collins Day in the city of Elk River in recognition of the his retirement.
“We are thankful for his mentorship, friendship, funny stories and years of commitment,” according to an Elk River Fire Department Facebook post.
Collins followed in the footsteps of his father, Lyle Collins. The Collins family — between those on Phil’s dad’s side and those on his mom’s side — has produced 18 members of the fire service, which includes several who are serving on the Elk River Fire Department today. His extended family has served in the fire service across multiple communities and even in the Air Force.
Phil Collins, who owns Collins Brothers Towing, has also served on several truck building committees and event committees and in keeping retired members included with some Saturday morning breakfasts.
In his time on the department, Collins has been awarded two life-saving awards and made thousands of lives better through kindness and generosity, Dickinson said.
“The donations he has given to our department so we can provide life-saving training has been invaluable,” Dickinson said.
Collins said at the Feb. 7 meeting that answering the call of fire service is a “life-changing experience” and added: “It’s all about family.”
He noted the many firefighters and their families in attendance, including some who served as long or longer than him and four probationary firefighters who would take their oaths of office that night and have their badges pinned on them. He also thanked his own family for all they have sacrificed.
In addition to thanking them, he also recognized numerous self-employed individuals and business owners who, like him, doubled as firefighters through the years and/or ran businesses and allowed their employees to serve on the department.
“We run at a moment’s notice and away from our businesses,” Collins said before calling for applause for the past businesses and individuals who have answered the call.
Afterward, attention was turned to the newest firefighters. Elk River Mayor John Dietz issued the oath of office to firefighters Chad Yess, Connor O’Connell, Tony Hooper and Dan Hampton, who have reached the milestone of successfully completing their probationary period.
“Over past year these firefighters have completed over 500 hours of fire training during the fire academy, additional training events and emergency runs,” said Mark Wandersee, assistant fire chief. “They’ve completed their probationary manuals to learn every piece of apparatus, participating in emergency events and working with their mentors to ensure they are prepared to step into the role of a firefighter.”
In other business on Feb. 7, the Elk River City Council:
•Accepted public ownership of Monroe Estates’ streets, utilities and right of way.
•Approved a temporary on sale liquor license for Aegir Brewing Company’s St. Patrick’s Day event.
•Approved a study for the expansion of urban services (water, sewer) to northeast Elk River.
•Approved the final plans for Highway 169 reconstruction.
•Hired wastewater operator Tyler Hall.
•Received an update from Sherburne County Assessor Michelle Moen regarding the expected property valuation increases from the latest county appraisal.
•Introduced new employees Warren Ellington (parks and recreation) and Ryan Vadnais (accountant).
•Approved a resolution requesting the Minnesota Legislature to preserve local zoning and housing control for the future development of the community.
•Interviewed advisory commission candidates.
•Received information regarding a proposed purchase of commercial/industrial city property.
•Consented to combining two part-time secretary/receptionist positions to one full-time position.
•Agreed to amend city ordinance to allow only an administrative review process for permitted uses in accordance with city ordinances.
•Discussed city sponsorship of a Memorial Day parade. Elk River Mayor Dietz was asked to bring further details to a future meeting for consideration. The City Council took the matter up again during its Feb. 22 work session.
