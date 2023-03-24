Justin Femrite, Elk River’s public works director, answered questions Gary Santwire had about the Highway 169 project at an open house on Monday, March 20 in the Upper Town Room at Elk River City Hall.
Periodic lane closures on both directions of Highway 169 between Main Street and 197th Avenue as crews prepare the 2023 work zone.
Jackson/193rd Avenue
Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m.
•Jackson Avenue will close west of southbound Highway 169.
•193rd Avenue will become right-in/out only access at northbound Highway 169 until mid-April.
•Highway 169 traffic signal will be shut off and removed and the median will close.
•Both directions of Highway 169 will be open through the intersection.
School Street/Elk Hills Drive
Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m.
School Street will close west of southbound Highway 169.
Elk Hills Drive will become right-in/out access only at northbound Highway 169 until mid-April.
Highway 169 traffic signal will be shut off and removed and the median will close.
Both directions of Highway 169 will be open through the intersection.
Traffic switch mid-April
Once the work zone is set, Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane, each direction, 24-7, onto the southbound side as crews construct the northbound road and bridges.
Elk River is open
Access will be open and maintained to those who work, visit, or live along Highway 169 in Elk River; however, expect changes and seek alternate routes.
Highway 169 access will be open at Highway 10, Main Street and the new 197th Avenue interchange. Frontage road access will be available at:
• Southbound Highway 169 to Holt Street
• Southbound Highway 169 to/from Freeport Street
• Northbound Highway 169 to/from Zane Avenue
• Northbound Highway 169 to/from Fifth Street
• Northbound Highway 169 to/from Evans Street
Be prepared for delays
Overall, Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane in both directions through each work area, each year. Access to/from Highway 169 and adjacent streets will change and motorists will follow road signs to the next open access. Pedestrians will have sidewalk closures with signed detours.
MnDOT officials were at the March 21 meeting to explain Year 2 of a three-year project. Dozens of residents and business owners turned out.
Jackson Avenue will be closed March 28 to motorists on 193rd Avenue and Highway 169.
Open house offered glimpse of intersection closures at School Street, 193rd Avenue
Dozens of people turned out Tuesday, March 21, to visit with the Highway 169 Redefine Project Team at Elk River City Hall to learn about the 2023 construction plans and local impacts.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with the city of Elk River and Sherburne County, is reconstructing 3 miles of Highway 169 into a new freeway system through Elk River from Highway 10/101 to 197th Avenue.
The work started last season, continued through the winter and now the second season will begin with road closures and other measures to create a work zone to complete one overpass and one underpass project before the end of this year’s construction season.
Tuesday’s event was a drop-in style with no formal presentation. The video of what the urban freeway will look like when it’s done played in the background on big screens inside the Upper Town Conference Room at Elk River City Hall.
Tables in the middle of the meeting room were pushed together to make a large enough surface to show a glimpse of what will be taking place as early as Monday.
Officials plan to close Jackson Avenue west of southbound Highway 169. Meanwhile, 193rd Avenue will become right-in/out only access at northbound Highway 169 until mid-April at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
School Street will close west of southbound Highway 169 at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 3. Elk Hills Drive will become right-in/out access only at northbound Highway 169 until mid-April. The Highway 169 traffic signal will be shut off and removed, and the median will close.
Southbound and northbound traffic will flow through the intersections uninterrupted except for lane closures during bypass construction along the west side of 193rd Avenue and School Street.
There will be signs directing people where to go, and MnDOT will monitor the situation to see changes to aid the flow.
Once the work zone is set, Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane, each direction, 24/7, onto the southbound side as crews construct the northbound road and bridges.
Once bypasses are complete, the next stage is to move to a head-to-head configuration along southbound 169.
In 2023, crews will construct two new interchanges on Highway 169 at School Street and 193rd Avenue. Construction includes freeway lanes, adjacent city road and sidewalk connections, utilities and underground infrastructure.
Overall, Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Main Street and 197th Avenue. Access to and from Highway 169 and adjacent streets will change, and motorists will follow road signs to the next open access. Pedestrians will have sidewalk closures with detours.
Last year, crews improved access at the Highway 10/101/169 interchange, reconstructed the northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10, and constructed a new interchange at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue.
Next year, a new interchange will be constructed at Highway 169 and Main Street. Visit the 169 Redefine project webpage for more details and sign up for project construction updates: https://mndot.gov/d3/elkriverfreeway.
