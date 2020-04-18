Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the danger associated with bringing large groups of people together in one place, the Elk River Police Department’s annual Pet Vaccination Clinic originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been cancelled.
As this fluid situation continues to evolve, the police department announced on Facebook that it plans to explore other potential opportunities to host this event if and when the time comes. Look for updates on the Elk River Police Deparment and Elk River City Government Facebook pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.