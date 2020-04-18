Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the danger associated with bringing large groups of people together in one place, the Elk River Police Department’s annual Pet Vaccination Clinic originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been cancelled.

As this fluid situation continues to evolve, the police department announced on Facebook that it plans to explore other potential opportunities to host this event if and when the time comes. Look for updates on the Elk River Police Deparment and Elk River City Government Facebook pages.

