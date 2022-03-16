The Elk River Police Department will team up with Barrington Oaks Veterinary Hospital to offer a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 30.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the Elk River City Hall parking lot, 13065 Orono Parkway, and is open to both residents and non-residents.

Microchipping will not be available, however the following low-cost vaccinations can be administered to pets on site:

• Dogs - rabies ($12), DHPP ($18), Lyme ($40)

• Cats - rabies ($12), PRC ($18), feline leukemia ($40)

Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be leashed. Cash only and no pre-registration required. This is a rain or shine event. Visit ElkRiverMN.gov/PetVaccinationClinic for more information.

