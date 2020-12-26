As I was getting groceries at the Otsego Target, a lady without a mask on slowly passed me. She may have been the only person in the store that wasn’t joining together with the rest of us to fight the spread of the virus. She displayed a total lack of regard and respect for those around her, the health workers and hospitals that are being overburden by the virus, the 307,000 Americans who have died from the virus and all the others who have been so sickened. She was wearing a Trump 2020 stocking hat, which made perfect sense, her hero is the man who totally failed our country in his lack of leadership in the fight against the virus and was even able to divide us over the simple task of wearing a mask to help protect ourselves and others. A man who encouraged us to fight the government instead of the virus. A man who has legitimized a lack of regard and respect for others in the name of personal freedom. A man who doesn’t understand in an ordered democratic society one person’s freedoms goes just as far as the next person’s nose. — Doug Hodson, Big Lake Township

