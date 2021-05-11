by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Peregrine falcons are nesting again at Great River Energy in Elk River, in a success story that could be a model for other power plants being decommissioned.
The fast-flying birds of prey have been nesting at the power plant since 2007, but what’s new is the birds have accepted an alternative nesting location provided at the site as the power plant was demolished.
Brenda Geisler, an administrative assistant at GRE who manages the peregrine project, said with the decommissioning of Elk River Station, she put together a team and developed an innovative pole and platform design to provide a new place for the peregrines to nest.
It involved taking the existing nest box, which was located 110 feet above the ground on the power plant, and moving it to the top of a new pole and platform 78 feet above the ground in native prairie adjacent to the birds’ old nesting site.
The nest box was moved to the pole in January 2020. The power plant demolition went on through much of 2020 and the plant is now virtually gone, but the peregrines remain.
The same pair that has been nesting at GRE for several years nested in the box atop the pole for the first time in 2020. After migrating south last fall, they returned to the new box location again this spring, where they are rearing four young.
Geisler said she’s researched it extensively, and to the best of her knowledge this is the only nesting site where peregrine falcons have successfully nested and produced young on top of a pole and platform.
“It was literally a miracle, because it’s never been done before,” she said.
Nest boxes on power plants have played a key role in restoring the peregrine falcon population, according to Amy Ries with the Raptor Resource Project in Decorah, Iowa. The birds naturally nest on places like cliffs and are attracted to elevated nest boxes at power plants.
Ries has been involved with the peregrine project at GRE for many years and said the new pole and platform design could serve as a model going forward.
“It comes at a really great time, because a lot of power plants are decommissioning right now,” she said. “We’re like, ‘Hey, what are we going to do with the peregrine falcons?’ Now we know.”
One entity in Missouri replicated the pole and platform design to try to get peregrines to stop nesting under a bridge, where the eggs get washed away by crews removing salt from the bridge.
There is also a possibility it will be used in Wisconsin, at a power plant decommissioning site in Genoa, Ries said.
“There’s going to be more,” she added.
Asked if it surprised her that the pole and platform design worked at GRE in Elk River, Ries said, “Honestly it kind of did.” She was involved in the survey of the site to look for an alternative location and said there really was no other good structure to put the nest box on, as they wanted the birds to be up high and away from people. When the idea of the pole was suggested, Ries said they thought it was worth trying.
“I’m just really pleased that GRE piloted this whole thing because it gives us a way forward” as power plants are decommissioned, she said.
Peregrine falcons have been nesting at GRE every year for the last 15 years and have produced a total of 42 young, Ries said. That doesn’t include the four currently in the nest.
Overall, Ries said peregrine populations are doing very well, after being decimated 60 years ago.
Peregrine falcon populations had declined rapidly between 1950 and 1965 throughout the United States and parts of Europe, and by 1968 there were no peregrine falcons east of the Mississippi River, according to a technical report by Raptor Resource Project founder Bob Anderson.
By the 1970s, Ries said the peregrine population had declined to just a few hundred birds — and possibly as few as 19 pairs — in remote parts of the western United States. The population had plummeted primarily due to the pesticide DDT, which interfered with eggshell formation, but Ries said other factors like persecution also played a role.
“Now people like birds of prey. But for a long time, it was perfectly legal to kill them and people hated them,” Ries said.
Power plants have played an important role in helping the peregrine population recover by providing nesting boxes for them high above the ground.
Here’s more about the history of the peregrine-utility program, according to Anderson’s report titled, “Attracting and Managing the Peregrine Falcon at Electricity Generating Facilities.”
The peregrine-utility program began in 1988 when an Xcel Energy employee spotted a peregrine falcon at the company’s Allen S. King plant in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. The Raptor Resource Project confirmed the sighting and asked to install a peregrine nest box 400 feet high on the 800-foot stack. A young falcon named Mae made history when she claimed it in 1989, thereby becoming the first peregrine to nest at a utility location.
Following Mae’s success, the Raptor Resource Project and Xcel Energy entered into a partnership to install and maintain peregrine falcon nest boxes on utility power plant stacks along the Mississippi, St. Croix, and Minnesota rivers. Other utility companies joined the peregrine-utility program, which expanded rapidly. By 2002, peregrine-utility programs were underway across the United States and in several European and Asian countries as well.
Between 1990 and 2002 alone, 242 peregrine falcons fledged from utilities along the Mississippi, Minnesota, and St. Croix rivers.
The program continues to this day, helping the peregrine population to soar.
Fast facts about peregrine falcons at GRE
•Peregrine falcons have been nesting at Great River Energy, located at 17845 Highway 10 in Elk River, since 2007.
•Nesting at the site this year are a male named Brooklyn and a female named Breezy. Both of the birds are banded, which offers some insight into their history. Brooklyn returned to Great River Energy this year for his seventh year. He fledged in 2012 from the Colonnade Building in Golden Valley. It’s Breezy’s fourth year nesting at Great River Energy. She fledged in 2015 from the King power plant in Bayport.
•Breezy laid her first egg this year on March 21, the second on March 23, the third on March 26 and the fourth on March 29. One egg hatched on April 30 and the other three on May 1.
•Peregrines are the fastest member of the animal kingdom, diving at speeds of up to 278 mph. They can cruise long distances at speeds of up to 90 mph.
•They feed primarily on other birds they capture in flight.
•Great River Energy has a bird cam which allows people to watch the nesting activity live. See it at https://tinyurl.com/4ferhwjr.
Sources: Great River Energy, Raptor Research Project, and the technical report, “Attracting and Managing the Peregrine Falcon at Electricity Generating Facilities”
