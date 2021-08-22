by Jim Boyle
Editor
Members from a dozen Elk River area churches and several ministries gathered at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds for a night of prayer, unity and music.
The Elk River Ministerial Association planned the CommUNITY Worship Gathering from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18. There were three food trucks that began serving at 5 p.m. and the lines grew long as the music played.
The worship team was made up of musicians from multiple churches, and pastors took turns doing readings and bringing words of encouragement.
Christ Church Otsego pastor Greg Pagh said the same thing was done years ago when Stephanie Klinzing was mayor and the churches came together for a nondenominational service at Elk River High School.
River of Life pastor Dave Johnson said it was time to gather again, and he provided the vision for the event. It was well received. Hundreds of people brought chairs and blanket and spread out on the grass in front of a concert stage.
Bjorn Dixon, president of the Elk River Ministerial Association, said it’s a mouthful to say but it boils down to clergy coming together for fellowship and prayer.
“It’s significant when we gather across denominational lines,” Dixon said. “It’s a family reunion of sorts.”
