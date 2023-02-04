1000 points

Photo by Erik Nelson

Thunder senior Samantha Paulsen goes to the net during the first half of Zimmerman’s loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Zimmerman High School. Paulsen became the sixth 1,000 point scorer in Zimmerman girls basketball history on Thursday, Jan. 19, when she scored off a free throw against Albany in the Thunder’s 87-55 loss to the Huskies.

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

Load comments