Paul Fanberg challenges Sherburne County Commissioner District 2: Danielowski

Paul A. Fanberg
Address: 15396 196 Ave. NE, Elk River
Family: Wife: Karen. Blended family: 10 children; 24 grandchildren.
Education: Big Lake graduate (1 – 12 grades); Crown College (2 years); On-job-training in Drywall.
Age: 67 years
1. Previous experience in elected office:
None. I will be a fresh face with a new perspective!
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
President of the Association of Injured Workers (two years); involved in church mission trip to Haiti to build schools and minister to Haitians; various church ministries and youth programs.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
I will be a voice for the citizens of my district; an advocate for their rights as that is the duty of an elected official. I will fight to give them more control over their property and taxes.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
I am honest and straight-forward. People will not need to guess what side I am on concerning any issue. I quickly think things through and come up with good solutions. I can negotiate tax increases with spending cuts and I believe each should be done at the bare minimum.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I will fight to keep Constitutional Rights which have been granted to individuals by our Creator, and decisions made by our government should not encroach upon those rights.
People must be compensated for land that is taken or restricted for use.
I will propose that we hold bi-monthly open meetings at 6 p.m. so county residents can come and voice their concerns before decisions are made.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
Liked: Negotiations were made with Elk River landfill to secure use of it for more years.
Disliked: The Board was willing to vote to restrict us to two items per parking pad; but with the help of citizens (including me), this restriction was lifted.
Adjacent property lines changed from 10 feet buffer zone to 25 feet. This is a waste of our use of our property.
The county has limited the size of pole barn/out building to 1,800 sq. ft. Previously, we had no restrictions.
The bureaucracy to start a home business is too cumbersome.
Commissioners’ salaries have been increased more than the cost-of-living increase.
The levy has increased by 25%.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Salaries are negotiated by a union contract. Have weekly joint meetings with speakers, discussions, fun.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
I would like to see thriving businesses, employing citizens who live and work in Sherburne County; more involvement by people outside of Elk River area; NorthStar gone from county budget; reduced taxes, fewer regulations on small businesses; less government; DMV giving driver’s tests.
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in Sherburne County?
Set the rules for business plain and clear and get out of the way.
Reduced taxes will attract more companies which will increase tax base.
We need a good program in the schools to educate for the workforce, giving our youth experiences to discover likes and dislikes.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
I would consider affordability and cost-value to services rendered. I would focus on Sherburne citizens first. We need to work harder to combat the opioid crisis.
Tax payers cannot be responsible for everything.
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
I will study grants carefully. Every dollar we get has a string attached to it. If the state or federal government pays for half of the project for one year; the county becomes responsible for 100% to sustain it, or leave the need unfulfilled. A grant is a future liability passed on to the taxpayer.
12. Why should people elect you?
I have the ability to connect with people. I am a good listener and will give my honest opinion, not just what a person wants to hear.
I’m an outside-the-box thinker and don’t even like getting in the box.
I have experience as a businessman for 45 years, earning the bids on 95% of the jobs I bid by being honest and straight-forward to my customers’ needs and budgets. People hired me because they trusted me.
I am pro Second Amendment.
I will fight to keep Sherco power plant 100% operable.
