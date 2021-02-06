I would like to take issue with Jeremy Robeck’s letter to the editor last week. He stated that January 6, 2021 should not be compared to either December 7, 1941, or September 11, 2001, because of the death tolls. I also share in the respect for the fallen on those dates. But I agree with Mr. Boyle’s assertion that January 6 should be a date that patriotic citizens should long remember. That date was just the second time in our nation’s history that our Capitol was under attack. Like remembering who attacked the USA on December 7 and September 11, we must always remember who attacked the Capitol on January 6. Who were the people who stormed the doors and among other things said they wished to “Hang Mike Pence.” They weren’t foreign invaders but were American citizens — terrorist extremists. Democracy is fragile and we must never forget the people who attacked it. Remember this sorrowful date and the people responsible. — Art Hennington, Elk River

