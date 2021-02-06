I would like to take issue with Jeremy Robeck’s letter to the editor last week. He stated that January 6, 2021 should not be compared to either December 7, 1941, or September 11, 2001, because of the death tolls. I also share in the respect for the fallen on those dates. But I agree with Mr. Boyle’s assertion that January 6 should be a date that patriotic citizens should long remember. That date was just the second time in our nation’s history that our Capitol was under attack. Like remembering who attacked the USA on December 7 and September 11, we must always remember who attacked the Capitol on January 6. Who were the people who stormed the doors and among other things said they wished to “Hang Mike Pence.” They weren’t foreign invaders but were American citizens — terrorist extremists. Democracy is fragile and we must never forget the people who attacked it. Remember this sorrowful date and the people responsible. — Art Hennington, Elk River
Patriotic citizens in America should long remember Jan. 6 date
E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Elk River Star News
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.