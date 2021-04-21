A local pastor has written a new book.
Eric Dykstra, of Free Grace United, is the author of "God’s Perspective: 60 Important Topics and What God’s Word Says About Them."
"The goal of this book is to give Jesus-followers the places in scripture where God addresses many of our biggest questions in life," according to a summary of the book on Amazon.
The book is available on Amazon and at Free Grace United.
Free Grace United has a number of locations, including Elk River and Zimmerman.
