A local pastor has written a new book.

Eric Dykstra, of Free Grace United, is the author of "God’s Perspective: 60 Important Topics and What God’s Word Says About Them."

"The goal of this book is to give Jesus-followers the places in scripture where God addresses many of our biggest questions in life," according to a summary of the book on Amazon.

The book is available on Amazon and at Free Grace United.

Free Grace United has a number of locations, including Elk River and Zimmerman.

