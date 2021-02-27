My wife and I enjoy traveling the country, and one of the most important things we look for in a good trip are wonderful, historic, vital small downtowns. We enjoy shopping, dining and as well as the historical value of those areas. We will sometimes research a city before we visit so we don’t miss the hidden historical features one might otherwise miss.
Before moving to Elk River we’d been a longtime, virtually-every-Friday-night visitor to Daddy O’s. We not only loved Jeff’s restaurant but also visiting something we didn’t have in Brooklyn Park: a vibrant, vital downtown. Growing up in North St. Paul I learned early the value of an active downtown with local shop owners. For me it was Kendall’s grocery store, the Rexall drug store, Ben Franklin and Don’s barber shop.
We got to love Elk River so much that when the time was right and the opportunity arose we built our one-level townhome. I even gave up the final four months of my city council term to make it happen.
So when I say we love Elk River and our downtown you can see that love runs deep and we want to protect it the best we can. But our love for downtown isn’t just protecting it as it stands but making it better in ways that share both the historical values but allows for growth.
I have thought for some time downtown needs a quality lodging experience. Elk River can be a visitor destination but requires the missing piece, a nice hotel. If I were to make one suggestion it would be a high end hotel operation that doesn’t feature a brand name, but would feature a name such as “The Elk by Marriott” or “The Riverfront by Marriott” (under a nice brand like Marriott, for instance, but a small lettered version of it).
I imagine “The Elk” including an upscale hotel, underground parking, retail space, some office space and perhaps some condo space. The design would be a nod to the historical look we love today, not a modern, glass-covered IDS-like structure.
There is no reason why our downtown cannot be a small version of Stillwater, but it definitely is a “chicken or egg” issue. More retail will come, more restaurants will open, and our great current restaurants would be filled but only if there’s a reason for it. Incentivizing The Elk to build would give those shops and restaurants a reason to come.
Would it harm our current businesses? I think the opposite is true. I think it would fill them even more. More people, more weekends filling downtown with visitors, more events at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center (and places for those people to stay) would be awesome for our downtown.
I have a passion to take our downtown and, while preserving our history, making it an even better place.
Thank you for the opportunity to present my thoughts.
— John Jordan, Elk River (Editor’s note: The above letter was submitted to the city in advance of its Feb. 22 public hearing on the future of downtown Elk River.)
