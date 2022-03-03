The Furniture and Things Community Event Center still has two sponsorship opportunities available.
They are the senior center and the fieldhouse. The money from the sponsorships is currently paying for a share of the facility signage and the contract for FrontBurner Sports that led the sponsorhip campaign.
“Once the signage and FrontBurner Sports contract is paid for, the remaining funds from Furniture and Things and partners like Cornerstone and Kiser will be maintained as a designated fund balance for future capital improvements (Zamboni, HVAC, windows, furniture, carpeting and fixtures, matting, glass and dasher boards, lighting, turf, etc.),” City Administrator Cal Portner said.
Furniture and Things pays $65,000 a year for its sponsorship.
Cornerstone pays $28,500 a year for its sponsorship.
Kiser Construction pays $19,500 a year for its sponsorship.
Serrano Brothers Catering has an agreement to pay $5,000 for year one, $10,000 for year two and $15,000 years 3-7 plus 12% of concessions and 6.5% of catering sales.
The Serrano Brothers Catering funds, which replaced the former concession revenue will be used for annual operations as will half the share from the smaller packages of advertisements, Portner said.
The city has inked some smaller packages that include signage at athletic complexes with The Bank of Elk River, Metal Craft, Power With Chiropractic and First Bank. - Jim Boyle, editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.