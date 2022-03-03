The Furniture and Things Community Event Center still has two sponsorship opportunities available.

They are the senior center and the fieldhouse. The money from the sponsorships is currently paying for a share of the facility signage and the contract for FrontBurner Sports that led the sponsorhip campaign.

“Once the signage and FrontBurner Sports contract is paid for, the remaining funds from Furniture and Things and partners like Cornerstone and Kiser will be maintained as a designated fund balance for future capital improvements (Zamboni, HVAC, windows, furniture, carpeting and fixtures, matting, glass and dasher boards, lighting, turf, etc.),” City Administrator Cal Portner said.

Furniture and Things pays $65,000 a year for its sponsorship.

Cornerstone pays $28,500 a year for its sponsorship.

Kiser Construction pays $19,500 a year for its sponsorship.

Serrano Brothers Catering has an agreement to pay $5,000 for year one, $10,000 for year two and $15,000 years 3-7 plus 12% of concessions and 6.5% of catering sales.

The Serrano Brothers Catering funds, which replaced the former concession revenue will be used for annual operations as will half the share from the smaller packages of advertisements, Portner said.

The city has inked some smaller packages that include signage at athletic complexes with The Bank of Elk River, Metal Craft, Power With Chiropractic and First Bank. - Jim Boyle, editor

