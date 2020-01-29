Parks department OK’d to seek funds for ADA trail

Sherburne County Parks Department has been authorized to submit three Department of Natural Resources grant proposals, including one that aids in design and construction of a full ADA compliant trail from the Sherburne History Center to the Historic Fox House Exhibit.

Two of the three proposals for matching grants are for improvements to Grams Regional Park and Oak Savannah Park. The third proposal is for trail grooming equipment to accommodate safe winter trail use for a wider range of abilities.

Tags

Load comments