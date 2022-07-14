Two requests for park dedication funds were approved Tuesday, July 12, by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners. They are:

• A request from Big Lake Township for $15,300 in park dedication funds for installation of a 1,400-foot, 8-foot-wide crushed granite trail in Big Lake Township’s park.

• A request from the Clear Lake Township Board of Supervisors for $3,750 in park dedication funds for native prairie planting.

