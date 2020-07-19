The Three Rivers Park District is beginning the master planning process for future development of a new north-south regional trail through the western portion of Hennepin County.

Identified as the Diamond Lake Regional Trail, it will travel 20 miles through Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata. The vision for the trail is a 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use trail that will connect natural areas, other regional trails in the Three Rivers system, and local parks and trails. Trail uses include biking, hiking, dog walking, running, and in-line skating.

Visit LetsTalkThreeRivers.org for more information about the master plan and to give feedback about potential routes for the trail.

