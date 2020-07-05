Central Lutheran will resume services in person on July 5
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Central Lutheran Church in Elk River will return to live church services on July 5, a decision that was not taken lightly.
Senior Pastor Ryan Braley said it took more than approval from the state or simply seeking the advice of the most vocal members of the congregation.
It took a task force, community health experts, surveys of its members and prayerful consideration of the guidance coming out of United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of the first questions that had be answered is if they reopened, would members come back for live services and — if they would — at what time.
Local clergy have been leaned on every which way since being shut down. The views of some of the most passionate could be seen on Facebook posts. Terry Grzybowski, pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran in Elk River, described what he had been hearing before the state granted approval to partially open on May 27.
“We need to open the church building! I need to be there and see everyone! What are you wait for?”
Others said: “Don’t ever open the building again! Home is so much better! My family is going to stay home for awhile before coming back. Sorry, can’t be there.”
The list of opinions ran on.
“You can’t open the church building yet! It is a huge health risk! You are wrong if you do. ”
They went to extremes.
“It is all a big hoax! A conspiracy! A media frenzy! Read this article! This link! Don’t be afraid!!”
Some were more methodical.
“Here are the 25 things you need to do if you want to meet in your building again.”
Others cut to the emotional chase and told Grzybowski how the pandemic had rocked their world.
“My (family member) just passed away from COVID-19.”
So the first question churches found themselves asking was, if they were to open, would their parishioners come.
“When the governor gave the go-ahead to meet in groups of 10, we at Emmanuel Lutheran made plans to open our doors for incarnational (live) worship,” Grzybowski said. “Striving to have the number of worshipers close to that number, in the email sent to the congregation last week, it was asked that you let the church office know if you would be coming to church, and if so, which service, or if you were planning on worshiping via livestream at home.”
They removed the hymnals, Bibles, and attendance pads from the pews – worshipers could count on an empty pew in front of them.
There were numerous additional considerations.
“We will not shake hands, we will limit our singing, the service will be around 35 minutes to allow adequate time to clean between services and the offering plate was placed at the back of the sanctuary entryway.
“We will respect physical distancing,” Grzybowski said in a May memo to his parishioners. “While we recommend face masks at all services, they will be required at the 9:15 a.m. service.”
Emmanuel Lutheran now fills its church to 50% capacity to continue to meet in person while continuing to promote its livestreamed message for those that need or prefer to stay home.
Central Lutheran, a larger church, took a slower, more methodical approach to reopening and targeted July 5, which falls on a holiday weekend, when attendance is typically down.
Braley agreed that viewpoints have been all over the board and many of them extreme. He said for him it was important to come up with a plan and realize there were elements that the church will be non-negotiable about.
“My job as the pastor and our job as a staff is to look out for the weakest, the most vulnerable,” Braley said. “I will not apologize for that. I can’t in good conscience not do everything I can to make it safe.
“I’m 40, and I think in pretty good shape, but I can’t let that dictate how I treat this collective group of people. I have to shelve any personal beliefs and really think about as a community how to shepherd this community through this. I want to be on the safer side.”
Central has also removed Bibles. People will be encouraged to bring their own. If they do get one from the welcome center at the church, it will be a gift from the church and they will instruct the person to bring it home.
Volunteers will be required to wear gloves and masks. Guests will be strongly encouraged to as well, especially when singing. The church held two training sessions for volunteers. The first attracted more than two dozen, and the second attracted nearly two dozen.
Getting enough volunteers was a concern early on. Three-fourths of the volunteers — many of them older — expressed reluctance about returning to their volunteer roles.
To see the numbers that showed up was encouraging for Olivia Wolters, the church’s connections director, whose job is to help connect new people to the church and to see to it that everyone is feeling connected.
She was hired at Central before COVID-19 struck to help with the church’s social media presence and graphics. She was promoted to the connections director and now finds herself playing a key role in a church she grew up in. She even attended Little Lambs preschool at the church before making her way through the Elk River public school system. She graduated from Elk River High School in 2016 and recently graduated from Augustana College, where she earned a degree and became a national champion playing softball for the school. Now she’s working with volunteers at the church she cares deeply about.
COVID-19 has come with challenges and tested her nerves, but she’s managing through them.
“The volunteers seem ready and have come with suggestions and encouragement,” she said.
Volunteers will be spacing people apart as they seat them, allowing families to sit close but providing spaces between families and other parishioners. They will also be asked to move people along in the narthex, keep people from getting too close and fighting off any urges they may have to shake hands or hug.
“Church is going to look different for everyone of us,” Braley said.
He addressed volunteers before each of the trainings, and he encouraged them to see themselves as doing the work of ministry.
“We always want to be known for our hospitality,” he said. “The more you see it (as a ministry), the more meaningful it will be for you.”
Grzybowski said the leadership at Emmanuel Lutheran Church is striving to do the right thing – for spiritual well-being and for safety – and to witness what it is to be a good citizen. They have asked for patience in these trying times. Unrest in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy has made connectedness all the more important, Braley said.
“Sometimes as Christians we have an outlook that life will be good and bad things won’t happen,” he said. “The fact is life is full of suffering. How do we help navigate people through suffering and how to suffer well?”
Speaking for the Elk River Ministerial Association, Pastor Charlie Handren said back in May the group was pleased to hear that Gov. Tim Walz listened to the various religious organizations and congregations that reached out to his office to express concerns about the spiritual welfare of the people of Minnesota, about the sacred privilege of religious liberty and about a shared confidence that religious organizations can offer public services in a measured and safe manner.
He said they were also grateful to Minnesota Sens. Paul Gazelka and Dan Hall, who have been hosting a weekly call with congregational leaders to provide updates on various points of progress, to listen to people’s concerns and to offer advice on the wisest paths forward.
“As for the congregations of the Elk River area, each of us are seeking the Lord, carefully considering the new guidelines, and assessing our various abilities to offer services that are spiritually nourishing and physically safe,” Handren said. “While we are not all taking the same approach, we support one another in the process and we continue to meet on a weekly basis to pray, discuss, and plan for the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.