As a senior citizen and a taxpayer, I still see it as my responsibility to care about the public schools. I am troubled by the attempts of some parental groups who have pushed their singular points of view. They continue to raise “issues” to the ISD 728 school district which match their agenda, opinions on masks, curriculum, access, and policy. I do not think these groups understand the “public” in public education, the “civil” in civil discourse, the role of the board of education, or the needs of all children.
These groups are using social media and technology like battering rams. During the pandemic they have used bull horns and soap boxes to advocate for their own children. The community needs to lock arms around the schools in this district and demand that educators be given the time to recover from the stresses and deficits children have encountered during online learning during lockdowns. Let me be specific. In the Oct. 16 publication of the Star News, Wendy Nelson made multiple misleading statements. I offer my perspective as a retired educator of 36 years and a former school board member for eight years. My husband and I raised two children in the public schools who achieved multiple advanced university degrees.
Ms. Nelson and the group of parents she represents do not understand the way schools work. School board members are elected. They have endorsements from citizens before they are placed on the ballot. They are not political by nature. In fact, if they “have a personal agenda” I do not think the school board is the position for them. Every school board member I know cares about what is best for the children, all children, representing all cultures found in the “public.” School board members should be advocates for the school district. They protect and distribute the taxpayer’s money, and they hire the superintendent and treasurer. The board’s ISD 728 goal statements are posted on the district website for you to access. The board must create policies which blend with state and federal guidelines. The members direct the superintendent, administrators, principals, and teachers to follow adopted district guidelines. There is a “chain of command,” and educators seek guidance and validation all the way up that chain. They are busy doing jobs.
School boards must follow “Sunshine Laws” which are nationwide efforts to ensure that information is not hidden from the public. This is written in Minnesota as the Open Meeting Law. School boards are not mandated to live-film public meetings. They must publish meeting, dates, time, and location. They cannot change locations. The public is allowed a portion of the meeting to raise concerns. They must publish written records or minutes which are made available to the public. Votes and public deliberations may provide clarity, but issues of performance evaluations, security, property purchase, classified data, active investigations, medical records, and labor negotiations may be discussed in closed sessions. Policies are published and heard twice prior to voting on their adoption. If you want more information, call the district office or visit the ISD 728 website.
I have attended ISD 728 school board meetings; in May I heard a group of parents speak out of anger, disrespect, and from a narrow view. The pandemic has encouraged some parents to focus on the needs of “their child.” I understand that, but school board members are voted into office to be advocates and protectors of all children. They must put the public good before individual need. The tone of the meeting I attended was disruptive; that pattern followed through the summer. In August the board voted new access policies: 1. To speak to the board you must register online, by noon of the pre-announced meeting date, 2. Your remarks should be three minutes in length; time is allowed for seven speakers, and 3. The board meetings are videotaped, but the public forum comments are not. This policy preserves the time the board may use for the business of the district on behalf of all the children.
I worry about the national interference and potential violent actions displayed at some Minnesota school board meetings. Many public citizens are misguided, threatening, and driven by the frenzy of misinformation which is being used by political parties to make schools a target for their agendas. It is a dishonorable use of public time, and they are not teaching the youth of this country how to act in a civil discourse. Parents are spending more time on social media and networking, not for the sake of their children, but as a forum for “followers” and personal visibility. As a taxpayer and loyal advocate for children I understand why ISD 728 board members voted unanimously to stop broadcasting the public comments which are given during the public forum time at the school board meetings. As a taxpayer I want them to stay focused and ignore opinions like those written by citizens speaking about narrow political agendas. We have a need for caring people guided by a compass pointing toward the common good, encouraged to run for school board positions. The children need them. Parents have so many options for their child’s education. They may provide online coursework for their students, send them to private or parochial schools, or home school them. But I hope they support the “public” in education; it is the pulse of the life of this nation. — Paula Benfer, Elk River
