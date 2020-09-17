The Twin Cities Fall Parade of Homes featuring 355 homes runs through Oct. 4.

Homes are open noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at each home.

Area homes in the parade include Big Lake (1), Dayton (11), Elk River (1), Otsego (14), Ramsey (3), Rogers (5) and Zimmerman (2).

Free guidebooks are available at area Holiday Stationstores and in an electronic version online at ParadeofHomes.org.

