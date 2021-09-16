The Fall Parade of Homes runs through Oct. 3 and offers 286 new homes to tour across the Twin Cities.

Homes are open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Area homes in the parade include Big Lake (2), Dayton (12), Elk River (2), Nowthen (1), Otsego (9), Ramsey (2), Rogers (5), St. Michael (7) and Zimmerman (1).

Free guidebooks are available at area Holiday Stationstores and online at ParadeofHomes.org.

Fast facts about the event:

• The lowest priced entry is #123 at $299,900. This is a neighborhood coming soon entry in Hanover with homes built by JP Brooks Builders.

• The most expensive home open to tour is #203 at $3,600,000. This 7,792-square-foot home by Charles Cudd Co., LLC is located in Edina.

• There are 22 homes priced over $1,000,000 and 34 priced under $400,000.

