The Fall Parade of Homes runs through Oct. 3 and offers 286 new homes to tour across the Twin Cities.
Homes are open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Area homes in the parade include Big Lake (2), Dayton (12), Elk River (2), Nowthen (1), Otsego (9), Ramsey (2), Rogers (5), St. Michael (7) and Zimmerman (1).
Free guidebooks are available at area Holiday Stationstores and online at ParadeofHomes.org.
Fast facts about the event:
• The lowest priced entry is #123 at $299,900. This is a neighborhood coming soon entry in Hanover with homes built by JP Brooks Builders.
• The most expensive home open to tour is #203 at $3,600,000. This 7,792-square-foot home by Charles Cudd Co., LLC is located in Edina.
• There are 22 homes priced over $1,000,000 and 34 priced under $400,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.