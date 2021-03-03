The spring Parade of Homes has begun, running from noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, through March 28.
The tour includes 38 models in the greater Elk River area including Dayton (12), Elk River (4), Otsego (10), Ramsey (3), Rogers (6) and Zimmerman (3).
There are a total of 358 new homes on the tour, ranging in price from $259,900 to $3.275 million.
Find details at paradeofhomes.org or pick up a free guidebook at Holiday Stationstores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.