guidebook

Free Parade of Home guidebooks are available at Holiday Stationstores or find more information at paradeofhomes.org.

The spring Parade of Homes has begun, running from noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, through March 28.

The tour includes 38 models in the greater Elk River area including Dayton (12), Elk River (4), Otsego (10), Ramsey (3), Rogers (6) and Zimmerman (3).

There are a total of 358 new homes on the tour, ranging in price from $259,900 to $3.275 million.

Find details at paradeofhomes.org or pick up a free guidebook at Holiday Stationstores.

Load comments