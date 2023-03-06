The spring Parade of Homes opened March 4 and offers 383 new homes to tour across the Twin Cities.
Homes are open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through April 2.
Area cities with homes in the parade include Big Lake (2), Dayton (19), Elk River (3), Nowthen (1), Otsego (12), Ramsey (5), Rogers (12), and St. Michael (10).
Free guidebooks are available at area Holiday Stationstores and online at ParadeofHomes.org.
Homes are located throughout the region, with Lakeville (38), Dayton (19), Blaine (18), Woodbury (16), and Cottage Grove (14) having the most homes to tour.
The lowest-priced home open to tour is #165 starting at $289,900. The 2-bedroom, 1.75-bath twin-home is located in North Branch and built by Melby Homes, LLC. The most expensive entry open to tour is Dream Home #359 topping out at $2,665,500. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with over 6,000 square feet is located in Credit River and built by Custom One Homes. There are 59 homes priced over $1 million and 29 priced under $400,000.
All the homes are free to tour, with the exception of five Dream Homes for charity. Visitors are asked to pay a $5 admission to enter. Dream Home tickets can be purchased online or at the homes. An all access pass can be purchased online to tour all five Dream Homes.
